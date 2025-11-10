Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA)

New York, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an update note on MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA) following quarterly results. The research summary below is from a report commissioned by MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. and produced by Diamond Equity Research. The update note includes detailed information on the MAIA Biotechnology’s business, recent updates, management commentary, financial results, valuation, and risks.

MAIA Reports 30-Month Survival in Ongoing Phase 2 THIO-101 Trial, Demonstrating Exceptional Durability in Advanced NSCLC: MAIA Biotechnology presented new long-term survival data from its ongoing Phase 2 THIO-101 trial evaluating ateganosine (THIO) in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Berlin. As of September 17, 2025, a patient who began therapy in March 2023 has achieved 30 months (912 days) of survival, an exceptional outcome in a high-risk, treatment-resistant population. The patient received therapy every three weeks and completed treatment after reaching the protocol-defined maximum duration of two years. This milestone highlights ateganosine’s potential to deliver durable, clinically meaningful benefit in refractory NSCLC, where long-term survival beyond two years remains exceedingly rare. The data further strengthens the therapeutic rationale for ateganosine’s continued development across late-stage NSCLC settings.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, MAIA is a biotechnology company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel cancer therapies with high unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit https://maiabiotech.com/

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

