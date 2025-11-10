CareCloud Announces Plan to Pay Double Monthly Dividends on its Series B Preferred Stock Beginning in January 2026

Plan Based on Growing Recurring Revenues and Margins; Double Dividends Expected to Continue until Series B Dividend Arrears are Fully Satisfied

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a formal plan (the “Plan”) to satisfy the 14 months of accumulated and unpaid dividends (i.e., those dividends that accumulated from November 2023 through December 2024) on its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”) (Nasdaq: CCLDO). The Company is pleased to announce this Plan based on its successful turnaround and confidence related to its enhanced margins and growing recurring revenues and cashflow.

Under the Plan, CareCloud anticipates issuing double monthly dividend payments, consisting of one regular monthly dividend plus one additional payment related to the dividends in arrears, until all past due dividends are fully satisfied. The double payments are anticipated to commence with the January 2026 dividend, which has a record date of January 31, 2026 and is expected to be paid in mid-February 2026.

Arrears Catch-Up Program - Series B Preferred Stock

Current Monthly Dividends: Fully reinstated in January 2025 and continuing without interruption.

Fully reinstated in January 2025 and continuing without interruption. No Dilution to Common Shareholders: The Company plans to pay the dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock, through internally generated cash flow, without issuing any new shares of common stock.

The Company plans to pay the dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock, through internally generated cash flow, without issuing any new shares of common stock. Arrears Outstanding: Fourteen monthly dividends accumulated between November 2023 and December 2024, totaling approximately $3.9 million or $2.55 of accumulated dividends per share of Series B Preferred Stock.

Fourteen monthly dividends accumulated between November 2023 and December 2024, totaling approximately $3.9 million or $2.55 of accumulated dividends per share of Series B Preferred Stock. Catch-Up Payments: Beginning in 2026, one regular dividend payment plus one additional catch-up dividend payment each month, until arrears are fully paid.

Beginning in 2026, one regular dividend payment plus one additional catch-up dividend payment each month, until arrears are fully paid. Expected Completion: By the end of the first quarter of 2027.

By the end of the first quarter of 2027. Security: 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.

“We sincerely thank our preferred shareholders for their support and patience during the period when dividend payments were temporarily suspended,” said Stephen Snyder, Co-CEO of CareCloud. “Today, CareCloud stands on a foundation of true financial strength. Over the past year, we have executed a disciplined turnaround, enhancing margins, stabilizing cash flow, growing recurring revenues, and elevating operational efficiency. This dividend catch-up plan reflects both our renewed stability and our unwavering commitment to fulfilling our obligations to shareholders.”

Norman Roth, Interim Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are now fully capable of maintaining regular monthly dividend payments while systematically addressing the arrears. The double-payment structure beginning in 2026 provides a responsible and transparent approach that fulfills our commitments to shareholders without compromising the Company’s growth trajectory.”

Dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock are cumulative and payable monthly on or about the 15th day of each month; provided that if any dividend payment date is not a business day, then the dividend may be paid on the next succeeding business day. Dividends are payable to holders of record on the applicable record date, which is the last day of the calendar month, whether or not a business day. As always, in the event of unforeseen circumstances, the Company reserves the right to adjust the timing of the dividend payments, including the catch-up payments anticipated under the Plan, consistent with the terms of the applicable Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM), and digital health, at carecloud.com .

