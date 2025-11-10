Motel 6 and Studio 6 Score With New PLAY Hockey Partnership in Canada

Toronto, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motel 6 and Studio 6 are proud to announce a new national partnership with PLAY Hockey, one of the premier organizers of youth hockey events globally. Through this partnership, Motel 6 and Studio 6 will serve as the Official Hotel Partner of PLAY Hockey in Canada.

The collaboration will include digital display advertising, social media campaigns, targeted email marketing, mobile engagement, public relations efforts and on-site event activations, ensuring that the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands stay top of mind for hockey travellers throughout Canada.

“We’re thrilled to join with PLAY Hockey to support the incredible community of players, coaches, families, and fans who travel all over Canada creating lasting memories,” said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing at Motel 6 and Studio 6 Canada. “We’re proud to provide teams with a comfortable and affordable stay wherever the season takes them.”

With more than thirty-five Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations across Canada, the brands are a natural fit for PLAY Hockey’s extensive network of hockey enthusiasts. Motel 6 and Studio 6 offer convenient, budget-friendly stays designed to meet the needs of travelling teams, including comfortable rooms to rest and recharge after a day on the ice, convenient locations near arenas and training venues, and free Wi-Fi to stay connected on the road.

PLAY Hockey is a worldwide leader in youth hockey, providing memorable experiences to more than 100,000 players at over 115 events globally. PLAY Hockey is focused on delivering best-in-class programs that bring players, families, and communities together both on and off the ice.

“We are excited to partner with Motel 6 and Studio 6 in Canada to offer and highlight their locations as great options to our travelling teams coming to PLAY events,” said Rhys van Kemenade, PLAY Hockey’s Chief Hockey Officer. “This partnership showcases our commitment to partnering with brands that are focused on building long-term relationships with our families and their guests.”

For more information about Motel 6 and Studio 6, or to book your stay, visit motel6.com or studio6.com. To learn more about PLAY Hockey and upcoming events, visit playhockey.com.





-30-

About Realstar Hospitality

In 2003, Realstar Hospitality Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for one other hotel brand in Canada and is a subsidiary of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 45 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment and other community event facilities and hotels in both the limited service and full-service sectors.

About Motel 6 and Studio 6

Motel 6 and Studio 6 are leading economy lodging brands with nearly 1,500 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1962, Motel 6 has been known as the trusted place to find a clean, comfortable room at a fair price. Studio 6 welcomes travellers in an extended stay capacity, offering fully furnished kitchens, linens, cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. Both pet-friendly brands were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. For more information, please visit motel6.com and studio6.com. For franchise information, please visit www.realstarhospitality.com.

About PLAY Hockey

PLAY Hockey is a global leader in youth hockey events, teams, tours and development programs. Headquartered in Winnipeg, MB with regional operations across North America and Europe, the company is growing the game for male and female players of all skill levels at over 115 annual events in seven countries. PLAY Hockey is focused on providing best-in-class experiences for players, families, and community partners. The organization provides opportunities for young players to build friendships, have fun, and create family memories that last a lifetime. Learn more at www.playhockey.com or follow us on all social media platforms at @playhockeyna.

Attachment