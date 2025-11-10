FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Somnia Launches Data Streams, Bringing Real-Time Reactivity Onchain

The high-performance Layer 1 surpasses 1 billion transactions and introduces a new standard for real-time blockchain data

London, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Somnia , the high-performance Layer 1 blockchain built for games and entertainment, today announced Somnia Data Streams , a new developer capability that brings real-time data subscriptions directly onchain.

With Somnia now exceeding one billion transactions , the network continues to advance its mission of enabling large-scale, fully onchain applications. Data Streams introduces new RPCs built for high-performance reading and writing, allowing applications to subscribe to live blockchain data and receive automatic updates as state changes occur. This marks a shift from static, indexer-driven blockchain interaction to a dynamic, event-driven model that brings the blockchain ecosystem in line with modern real-time application standards.

“Somnia Data Streams makes blockchain development feel immediate,” said Paul Thomas, Founder of Somnia. “It gives developers the responsiveness they expect from modern infrastructure, but with the trust and transparency of building directly onchain.”

Traditional blockchain data access relies on polling and indexers that add latency and cost. Somnia’s new subscription model replaces those workarounds with direct, low-latency streams. This architecture reduces overhead, eliminates redundant queries, and delivers real-time responsiveness for applications in gaming, DeFi, and AI.







Developers can begin building reactive applications today: offchain reactivity is already live on testnet with a public SDK and documentation available. Mainnet support lands around mid-November, along with an example implementation of onchain reactivity to enable hands-on exploration. Full onchain reactivity will launch to testnet by the end of the year and to mainnet shortly after, once gas kickback mechanics are finalised.



Data Streams removes complexity from onchain development by handling live data updates and authentication natively. Developers can focus on building products, not infrastructure. For teams used to platforms like Firebase or modern cloud databases, it provides a familiar experience while maintaining verifiable onchain state.

With real-time data streaming, builders can power live prediction markets, reactive games, and automated insurance products that execute instantly when conditions are met. Game studios can track in-game events onchain, financial apps can adjust positions in real time, and insurance contracts can trigger payouts automatically based on verifiable data, all without intermediaries or delays. This enables entire industries to respond immediately to what’s happening in their ecosystems, delivering faster, more adaptive, and higher-quality experiences to users.

“Somnia exists to make building onchain applications practical at scale,” said Herman Narula, Founder of Somnia and CEO of Improbable. “Data Streams extends that vision by enabling developers to create connected, intelligent experiences that react in real time.”

This announcement follows Somnia’s recent collaboration with Google Cloud, which introduced AI agent tooling, enhanced security through Mandiant, and real-time analytics via Pub/Sub and BigQuery. Over the coming months, the company will shift its focus toward showcasing real-world applications and data partners building with these capabilities, highlighting new commercial use cases powered by live, reactive onchain data.

Developers can access the testnet SDK and documentation now and register for updates, example implementations, and mainnet rollout timelines at somnia.network .

