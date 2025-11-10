Snail, Inc. Sets Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Snail Games management will host the conference call and webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period. Participants may listen to the live webcast and replay via the link here or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/.