Vittoria Biotherapeutics Announces Presentation of First-in-Human Interim Phase1 Data for VIPER-101 at ASH2025

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vittoria Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company pioneering innovative cell therapies, today announced it will share interim clinical data from its Phase 1 first-in-human study of VIPER-101, a CD5-modulated autologous CAR-T therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) T-cell lymphoma (TCL), in a poster presentation at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting being held from December 6 – 9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

“T-cell lymphoma has remained an exceptionally challenging disease with limited therapeutic advances for far too long,” said Nicholas Siciliano, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vittoria Biotherapeutics. “Vittoria’s interim clinical data, being presented for the first time, provide clear evidence of the translatability and therapeutic benefits of our Senza5 platform technology and demonstrate the potential of our CD5-targeted, dual-population CAR-T candidate to meaningfully shift the treatment paradigm for patients living with T-cell lymphoma.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: First in human Phase 1 dose finding study (VIPER 101) of dual population autologous CD5 deleted anti-CD5 CAR T (Senza5 CART5) cells in Relapsed/Refractory T cell lymphomas

Date: December 7

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster II

Location: OCCC - West Halls B3-B4

Publication Number: 4174

An electronic version of the poster will be made available on Vittoria’s website at the conclusion of the presentation.

About VIPER-101

VIPER-101 is a gene-edited, autologous, dual-population cell therapy being evaluated as a potential treatment for patients with T cell lymphoma. VIPER-101 is designed to target CD5, which is present on cancer cells in more than 85% of patients with T cell lymphoma. VIPER-101 leverages the company’s proprietary Senza5 platform technology, which enhances T cell effector function by abrogating CD5-mediated immunosuppression through gene editing. In preclinical studies, VIPER-101 has shown superior efficacy compared to classical CD5-targeted CAR T.

About Senza5™

Senza5™ is a proprietary cell therapy engineering and manufacturing platform that combines the power of genetic engineering and a proprietary five-day manufacturing process to maximize stemness, durability, and efficacy of its produced cell therapies by disabling the CD5 signaling pathway on engineered CAR T cells and bypassing CD5’s immunosuppressive effects to amplify the therapy’s antitumor activity. The expedited five-day manufacturing process further enhances stemness, which promotes greater in vivo expansion and durability and the potential for longer-lasting responses. Senza5 can be widely utilized to improve the efficacy of engineered T cell therapies by acting on the fundamental biology of T cells.

About Vittoria Biotherapeutics

Vittoria Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, is developing novel CAR T cell therapies that transcend the limitations of current cell therapies. Based on technology exclusively licensed from the University of Pennsylvania, the Company’s proprietary Senza5™ platform unlocks the cytotoxic potential of engineered T cells and utilizes a five-day manufacturing process to maximize stemness, durability, and potency. By acting on the fundamental biology of T cells, Senza5 can be used to improve the efficacy of engineered T cell therapies with pipeline applications in solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit vittoriabio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

