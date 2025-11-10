The Energy Breakthrough That Could Power the AI Era

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include a paid advertisement.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage : Artificial intelligence (“AI”) isn’t just changing technology — it’s rewriting the global energy equation. The world’s smartest machines now require staggering amounts of electricity, pushing grids to their limits as nations and corporations scramble to secure clean, scalable power to meet both industrial growth and net-zero commitments. Among the emerging contenders in this power space, one stands out for its simplicity and promise: natural hydrogen. And at the forefront of this discovery effort is MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) ( profile )—the first public company in North America focused on commercial-scale natural hydrogen development. MAX Power controls Canada’s largest permitted land package for natural hydrogen in the pro-energy province of Saskatchewan, highlighted by the 275-mile (475 km) Genesis Trend that’s now believed to extend into Montana and the Dakotas. MAX Power has just commenced drilling its first dedicated natural hydrogen well at its Lawson target on Genesis, kicking off a historic multi-well program targeting what could become the world’s first commercial discovery of this clean, emissions-free energy source. MAX Power is working to become a powerhouse among other energy leaders committed to provide stable, sustainable energy, including Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Shell PLC (NYSE: SHEL).

Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships, or investment advice.

MAX Power has emerged as the first North American-based public company to drill a natural hydrogen well.

With 1.3 million acres permitted in Saskatchewan, and another 5.3 million acres under application, MAX Power owns the most attractive natural hydrogen land portfolio in North America, an unmatched regional-scale opportunity.

Natural hydrogen’s transition from theory to reality depends on scientific validation, and MAX Power’s partnership with the globally recognized Petroleum Technology Research Centre is designed to provide that.

The company’s ability to move first stems from its combination of experienced technical leadership and high-conviction capital from billionaire mining investor Eric Sprott.

Natural hydrogen could represent the next great baseload energy revolution, a clean, scalable power source arriving just as AI, EVs and data centers push grids to their limits.





Click here to view the custom infographic of the MAX Power Mining Corp. editorial.

A New Frontier in Clean Baseload Power

Global energy systems are under increasing strain. While solar and wind are reshaping the generation mix, they still face intermittency challenges, and natural gas remains carbon intensive. With AI data centers, semiconductor fabrication and advanced manufacturing driving exponential electricity demand, the world’s appetite for firm, clean power has never been greater. The International Energy Agency (“IEA”) projects that electricity use from data centers alone will roughly double by 2030, reaching about 945 terawatt-hours, a level comparable to Japan’s entire national consumption. AI-optimized data centers could more than quadruple their draw during the same period.

Renewables are ramping quickly, but transmission delays and storage limitations hinder reliable grid expansion while congestion and permitting hurdles threaten the rollout of new generation and high-voltage infrastructure. Meanwhile, large tech firms are signing multibillion-dollar energy supply agreements to secure future power for data and compute clusters.

As the search for scalable, clean baseload energy intensifies, attention is turning underground. Natural hydrogen, also called “geologic” or “white” hydrogen, is generated through natural reactions, such as groundwater interacting with iron-rich rocks in processes such as serpentinization. Unlike “green” hydrogen produced by electrolysis, or “blue” hydrogen derived from fossil fuels with carbon capture, natural hydrogen is formed by Earth’s own geology. It offers the potential of emissions-free energy, with only water as the combustion byproduct, and possible lower production costs.

Natural hydrogen’s potential economics are striking. Early studies suggest that it could potentially be produced at very low cost, in the range of $0.50–$1.00 per kg in some cases. Research shows that blending hydrogen into existing natural gas infrastructure is technically feasible and is being modeled as an economic pathway to monetize early hydrogen discoveries. If the exploratory cost and speed-to-market assumptions hold true, natural hydrogen could offer a clean, scalable baseload energy source with lower cost, faster deployment and zero direct carbon emissions when used in a fuel cell or turbine — an attractive prospect for high-demand sectors such as AI data centers and heavy industry.

The First Mover in North American Natural Hydrogen

Amid this shifting landscape, MAX Power has emerged as the first public company in North America drilling a commercial-scale natural hydrogen well, a pioneering step that could reshape the economics of clean energy for AI, industry and utilities alike. MAX Power controls 1.3 million acres of permitted land in Saskatchewan’s Genesis Trend, a geologic corridor extending across vast sections of the province and even farther south beyond the U.S. border, into easternmost Montana and the Dakotas.

According to the Saskatchewan-based company, the Genesis Trend may represent one of the most promising natural hydrogen basins identified on the continent. The company’s recent collaboration with the Petroleum Technology Research Centre (“PTRC”) , Canada’s leading subsurface R&D institution based in Saskatchewan’s capital city of Regina, provides third-party validation and technical oversight, establishing MAX Power as the benchmark for North American exploration.

In addition, last month the company announced that PTRC CEO Ran Narayanasamy will assume leadership of MAX Power to guide its next growth phase and advance potential commercialization of natural hydrogen. His appointment underscores the company’s shift from exploration toward applied development.

If MAX Power succeeds in achieving commercial flow from one of its first wells, the implications could be staggering: a potential carbon-free baseload energy source located at or near industrial and fertilizer hubs, offering an alternative to natural gas-based power. MAX Power holds a dominant land position in Saskatchewan and is advancing the first dedicated natural hydrogen well. The opportunity could be likened to early energy resource booms, suggesting that first-mover advantage may carry outsized value.

Unlocking Genesis Trend’s Hidden Power

With its dominant position in Saskatchewan, MAX Power now holds the largest natural hydrogen land portfolio in Canada, a regional-scale opportunity unmatched in North America. The company’s permits span more than 1.3 million acres, and exploration targets along the Genesis Trend and elsewhere are being prioritized for geophysical imaging and potential drilling. The goal: define Canada’s first dedicated commercial hydrogen discovery.

As energy demand surges from AI data centers, EV infrastructure and industrial electrification, natural hydrogen could provide the bridge between renewables and reliability, a continuously generated, zero-carbon energy source that fills the gaps left by solar and wind. First commercial wells could integrate with existing natural gas infrastructure, offering offtake potential and blended hydrogen gas revenues.

Speed also sets natural hydrogen apart. Modular systems could generate on-site electricity within months of confirming flow, rather than waiting years for plant construction or transmission upgrades. That speed-to-power dynamic makes the resource particularly attractive to industries and data center operators seeking rapid, local energy solutions.

Scientifically, the opportunity appears vast. In Science Advances (Dec 2024) , USGS researchers Geoff Ellis and Sarah Gelman estimated that even if only an estimated 1–2% of global subsurface hydrogen accumulations are recoverable, it could supply humanity’s energy needs for hundreds of years, holding roughly twice the energy of all proven natural gas reserves. The U.S. Geological Survey similarly concluded that Earth may contain vast, self-replenishing hydrogen reservoirs capable of fueling civilization.

From Hypothesis to Reality: Natural Hydrogen Gets Real

Natural hydrogen’s transition from theory to reality depends on scientific validation, and MAX Power’s partnership with the globally recognized PTRC is designed to provide that. Renowned for its work in carbon capture and enhanced oil recovery, the PTRC provides independent subsurface expertise, data analysis and access to Canada’s top geologic modeling facilities. This collaboration allows MAX Power to integrate academic rigor with industry execution.

For institutional energy investors, that distinction matters. Natural hydrogen fits directly into global decarbonization frameworks by offering carbon-free baseload generation that complements renewables and nuclear power. According to BBC , international drilling campaigns are already drawing comparisons to the early oil rush, underscoring how seriously policymakers and energy majors are taking the potential.

From a policy perspective, natural hydrogen aligns neatly with net-zero mandates across Canada, the United States and Europe. It requires minimal new infrastructure, can leverage existing pipeline networks and integrates easily with hydrogen fuel initiatives already underway. That combination of compatibility and scalability is precisely what institutional capital looks for in emerging energy assets. As energy giants such as Exxon Mobil, Shell and Chevron commit billions toward low-carbon portfolios, diversification into natural hydrogen could become a strategic inevitability.

World-Class Leadership Meets High-Conviction Capital

MAX Power’s ability to move first stems from its combination of experienced technical leadership and high-conviction capital. In addition to the recent announcement of new CEO Narayanasamy, the company’s exploration team includes geologists who discovered some of Saskatchewan’s most significant potash deposits, demonstrating deep expertise in subsurface mapping and resource development.

Equally important, MAX Power is backed by billionaire investor Eric Sprott, one of Canada’s most respected resource financiers. His involvement adds both credibility and access to capital, signaling confidence in the company’s discovery potential. With Sprott’s participation and Narayanasamy’s leadership, MAX Power has aligned strategic management, scientific authority and financial depth, an uncommon combination in the early stages of an emerging energy frontier.

Industry observers have noted that an alignment of science, capital and execution echoes patterns from prior resource booms. Whether in uranium during the 1950s, oil in the 19th century or lithium in the 2010s, early participants with verified data and strong backers often captured disproportionate value as new sectors scaled. MAX Power’s structure positions it similarly within the unfolding hydrogen landscape.

Baseload Energy for the Age of AI

Natural hydrogen could represent the next great baseload energy revolution, a clean, scalable power source arriving just as AI, EVs and data centers push grids to their limits. Unlike renewables dependent on sunlight or wind, natural hydrogen operates 24 hours a day, producing consistent, zero-carbon energy that can stabilize modern power networks.

For industries increasingly powered by artificial intelligence, this matters. The IEA projects that AI-driven computing could consume as much electricity as the entire country of Japan by 2030, underscoring how digital progress is tethered to physical energy supply. Natural hydrogen’s combination of zero or very emissions, low cost and on-demand scalability offers a compelling solution.

MAX Power’s vision extends to producing energy directly at the source, where energy meets data. By pairing localized production with fuel-cell or turbine systems, the company’s model could eventually deliver firm, emissions-free electricity for hyperscale data centers and heavy industry alike. It’s an approach that unites geology, technology and sustainability in a single equation.

As the world confronts the collision of AI expansion and clean-energy scarcity, the discovery of natural hydrogen may prove to be the missing link, an energy source as revolutionary as oil was in the 19th century, but cleaner, simpler,and endlessly renewable. With its first-mover advantage, scientific partnerships and strategic leadership, MAX Power is positioning itself not just as a participant but as a potential catalyst in the next great energy transformation.

Global Energy Leaders Accelerate Shift Forward

Across the global energy landscape, leading innovators are redefining how the world is powered, fusing traditional strength with next-generation technology. From large-scale renewable storage systems to low-carbon hydrogen and advanced cooling solutions for data centers, the sector is evolving faster than ever. The shared goal is clear: deliver reliable energy that meets today’s growing demand while accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) designs and manufactures energy generation and storage systems , including the Powerwall, which is a home battery that can be paired with a home solar system to store energy, and the Megapack, a giant battery designed to change the way the world is powered with clean energy, at an enormous scale. The company is also one of the largest U.S. solar installers and has deployed over 500,000 solar systems nationwide.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is scaling up production of low-carbon hydrogen. “Hydrogen produces zero greenhouse gas emissions at its point of use,” the company states. “It's also versatile — suitable for power generation, trucking and heat-intensive industries like steel and chemicals. We are scaling up production of low-carbon hydrogen to reduce CO2 emissions in our own facilities, and helping others do the same.”

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is working to deliver the energy needed and “to lower the carbon intensity of our operations and to build the lower carbon energy system of tomorrow.” Company CEO Mike Wirth stated that the company is investing in new technologies, like hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, lithium and renewable fuels. They are growing fast but off a very small base. We need to do things that meet demand as it exists and then evolve as demand evolves.”

Shell PLC (NYSE: SHEL) is helping provide reliable energy for Americans, from producing oil and gas in the Gulf of America to chartering the largest U.S.-built and flagged LNG bunkering barge in the United States, to delivering low carbon fuels. For example, the company reported that “immersion cooling fluids from Shell can help keep data centers cooler, reducing the electricity usage needed to power new ideas by up to 48% compared to air cooling.”

As the pace of electrification quickens and industries worldwide seek lower-carbon solutions, major energy players are reshaping strategies once rooted solely in fossil fuels. Through investments in hydrogen, renewables, energy storage and efficiency technologies, they are building a foundation for the next energy era, one defined not just by capacity but by creativity, resilience, and a long-term commitment to sustainability.

For further information about MAX Power Mining Corp., visit the MAX Power Mining profile.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please view full terms of use and disclaimers on the NNW website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://www.nnw.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW is a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer’s filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer’s securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company’s annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW undertakes no obligation to update such statements.