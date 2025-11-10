The New Gold Rush of the AI Era

This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp . and may include a paid advertisement.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage : Artificial intelligence (“AI”) runs on gold and silver, the same metals found in every chip, data center, and iPhone, yet global reserves and refining capacity are tightening faster than demand models can adjust. Silver is the irreplaceable conductor woven through photovoltaic cells and high-speed interconnects, while gold remains the corrosion-proof standard in connectors, bonding wire and high-reliability electronics. In 2024, technology demand for gold climbed to roughly 326 tonnes, up 7% year over year, which equates to about 10.5 million ounces consumed by industrial and electronic uses according to the World Gold Council. As that demand base widens with AI hardware scaling globally, ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) ( Profile ), enters the picture with a plan tailored to serve this deepening pull on gold and silver through a fully funded, fully permitted project designed for near-term cash flow and longer-term growth. The company joins an impressive group of both producer and user companies, including Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), that are playing key roles in the global chain that transforms mined metals into indispensable materials for modern technology and electrification.

ESGold positions its flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project to deliver near-term supply without multiyear permitting or financing overhangs.

ESGold’s model inverts the traditional model by targeting early revenue from tailings reprocessing to self-fund exploration while cleaning up the environment.

By concentrating on already mined, historical material, ESGold has stripped away layers of typical exploration risk, including uncertain discovery, extended timelines and capital drag, while preserving geological upside across the district.

ESGold reports that advanced 3D geological modeling of the Montauban district is nearing completion, integrating geophysical and historical datasets to illuminate deeper targets and potential new discovery.

Few preproduction companies can credibly claim to be fully permitted, fully funded and advancing on schedule; that scarcity is part of the ESGold argument.





Click here to view the custom infographic of the ESGold Corp. editorial.

AI Buildout Makes Metals the Bottleneck

As the data economy accelerates, the limiting factor is no longer software innovation but the physical supply of metals that make intelligence tangible. Goldman Sachs Research projects that global power demand from data centers will rise by as much as 165% by 2030 versus 2023, reflecting a rapid build-out of high-density, AI-optimized facilities.

That scale-up cascades into servers, switches and accelerators packed with gold-plated contacts and silver-rich solders, all components whose reliability depends on those metals’ unique properties. This is not a marginal change; it’s an infrastructure wave that elevates materials from background cost lines to front-page risks. In simple terms, when supply gets squeezed, manufacturing demand cannot pause, so tech companies will pay up and scramble to lock in materials.

The pressure is visible beyond forecasts. U.S. utilities have begun reworking growth plans around AI-driven load, while analysts warn that consumption from data centers will more than double globally by 2030. Even in the spot market, tightness has flared: In October 2025, Reuters reported a silver liquidity squeeze in London severe enough to justify air-freighting bars, with lease rates spiking as prices hit records before modestly easing. For manufacturers, these signals translate into procurement urgency, not optionality. When interconnects must be gold plated and solders must be silver bearing, production lines cannot simply delay shipments until inventories normalize.

Electronics and clean energy add persistent pull. World Gold Council data show technology demand for gold at 326 tonnes in 2024, approximately 10.5 million ounces, while the Silver Institute reports industrial silver demand at a record 680.5 million ounces in 2024, the fourth straight year of structural market deficit. In parallel, smartphones alone embed meaningful volumes of gold, with a typical handset containing about 7–34 milligrams. At roughly 1.4 billion units per year, phones are a steady, noncyclical sink, before considering PCs, servers and network gear, along with the added pull from investment demand. The cumulative effect is a tighter materials stack that increasingly defines the pace and cost of the AI, EV and solar rollouts.

Clean Process Production-Ready: All Boxes Checked

Against this backdrop, ESGold positions its flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project to deliver near-term clean supply without multiyear permitting or financing overhangs. The project is fully permitted, and fully funded to complete construction in Québec and remains on schedule, with building completion targeted for late 2025 and first production anticipated in 2026. For investors, the combination of permits in hand, capital in place and construction advancing eliminates several of the classic execution risks that can stall otherwise attractive projects.

The Montauban approach is anchored in clean tailings reprocessing rather than a long, greenfield mine build. By focusing on previously mined, historical material and a clean, scalable flowsheet, ESGold seeks to shorten time to cash flow while maintaining upside to further district development. Recent company updates also note ongoing installation and commissioning steps for a Merrill-Crowe circuit and on-site gold room and lab, practical indicators that construction is converging toward operations rather than remaining at a conceptual stage.

Crucially, the funding story is not a single event but a runway. The company’s September 2025 update emphasizes full financing to finish Montauban and to advance a validation initiative in Colombia. In a market where many juniors remain capital constrained, a clear line of sight to commissioning is a competitive advantage, especially when end users across technology and energy are increasingly sensitized to materials security and looking beyond traders to source credibility and continuity.

Turning Tailings into Revenue, Expansion Capital

ESGold’s model inverts the traditional high-capex, low-margin model by targeting early revenue from tailings reprocessing to self-fund exploration while cleaning up the environment. That philosophy is backed by an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) outlining robust project economics: an after-tax internal rate of return of about 60%, a payback period of under two years and an after-tax NPV at a 5% discount rate above C$24 million, based on stated price and recovery assumptions.

While a PEA is preliminary by definition, the figures frame a project where capital cycles comparatively quickly back into further growth. In the current market, that sequencing matters. Hardware OEMs and energy developers are contending with long lead times and rising costs; suppliers that can bring incremental gold and silver to market in 2026 without waiting for multiyear builds are strategically differentiated. Cash flow provides optionality: It can support step-out drilling, regional consolidation or modular capacity increases with less dilution, strengthening the project’s resilience through commodity cycles.

The focus on tailings reprocessing also aligns with policy and customer preferences for lower-impact supply. Reclaiming historical materials through an efficient circuit can reduce permitting complexity relative to new pits, limit waste footprints and generate saleable metal with a cleaner narrative, attributes that downstream buyers increasingly weigh in contract negotiations. As buyers across tech and renewables sharpen ESG criteria, “cash flow first” intersects with “responsible supply,” broadening potential offtake discussions.

Modular Growth in Market Starved for Metal Supply

By concentrating on already mined historical material, ESGold has stripped away layers of typical exploration risk, including uncertain discovery, extended timelines and capital drag, while preserving geological upside across the district. The company’s updates note that Montauban is fully permitted with construction is advancing; those operational milestones reduce the uncertainty bands that can keep financing costs elevated and valuation multiples compressed. A project that is both permitted and funded is rare in the preproduction cohort, particularly in a materials market tightening on the demand side.

Scalability is a second layer of the thesis. Tailings reprocessing is inherently modular; it can be replicated across additional sites as skill, data and relationships compound. ESGold has said it is actively evaluating opportunities to extend its “tailings-to-cash-flow” platform across the Americas, a strategy that could layer on throughput and revenue without proportionately increasing risk. That playbook can be attractive to end users seeking diversified sources and to financiers who prefer repeatable unit economics to one-off projects.

Market timing enhances the appeal. Silver’s industrial demand reached a record 680.5 million ounces in 2024, while the market logged a fourth consecutive structural deficit, a combination that suggests industrial pull is not transitory. For gold, the World Gold Council attributes the 2024 technology-sector gains partly to AI and electronics. In an environment like this, a de-risked, near-term source of supply can capture favorable pricing and offtake dialogue while competitors remain years from commissioning.

Exploration Momentum Builds Across Montauban

Parallel to construction, ESGold reports that advanced 3D geological modeling of the Montauban district is nearing completion, integrating geophysical and historical datasets to illuminate deeper targets and potential new discovery. The company has also highlighted technical work indicating large, continuous geological features extending to roughly 1,200 meters, a scale that speaks to district potential rather than a single, narrow zone. These are the kinds of subsurface insights that can recalibrate a project’s exploration strategy and expand the long-term production envelope.

Earlier communications referenced passive seismic and related imaging techniques helping to refine the structural model at Montauban. The goal is clear: Transition from a tailings-anchored starter operation into a hub-and-spoke system that includes new feed sources identified through modern mapping and drilling. Notably, the company has discussed systematic exploration planning and permit preparation running alongside construction, ensuring that the drill bit can follow the model without administrative lag once operations begin.

This balance, near-term production with concurrent exploration, differentiates ESGold from juniors locked into long-dated builds. Investors are often forced to choose between cash flow and blue-sky upside. Montauban aims to deliver both, sequencing revenue first and then targeting scale. If even part of the deeper target set converts into resources, the platform for a multiyear district story strengthens. If not, the base case remains a permitted, funded operation monetizing tailings in a tight metals market.

Mix of Readiness and Reach

Scarcity concentrates value. With AI, EVs and solar adding persistent pull on precious metals used in electronics and power gear, supply tightness can move from a commodity-market abstraction to a line-item pressure in OEM earnings. The Silver Institute underscores this picture with four straight years of structural deficits, while spot-market events such as the London squeeze show how quickly inventories can feel thin when industrial and investment demand synchronize. For companies that can add supply with low capex and short paybacks, the setup favors a valuation catch-up as commissioning nears.

Few preproduction companies can credibly claim to be fully permitted, fully funded and advancing on schedule; that scarcity is part of the ESGold argument. The updated PEA outlines economics with a sub-two-year payback and a roughly 60% after-tax IRR based on stated assumptions, while construction updates point to commissioning steps in motion rather than pending. As AI and renewable infrastructure expand, the materials bottleneck is becoming impossible to ignore. For institutions and family offices, a 2026 production asset in a leading jurisdiction with a scalable reprocessing design offers a rare form of leverage to that trend.

The broader thesis ties back to the opening premise. AI, electrification and solar are increasingly materials stories, not only technology narratives. Gold and silver are not simply investment hedges, they are critical inputs for the electronics and energy infrastructure now scaling worldwide. Rising industrial demand and long development timelines are steering investors toward mining companies able to deliver early cash flow and reliable gold and silver supply to a hardware sector increasingly focused on sourcing security.

ESGold stands out in that small cohort. Its Montauban Gold-Silver Project is fully permitted and fully funded, in the final stages of construction and targeted for production in 2026. With exploration modeling and planning advancing in parallel, Montauban offers a de-risked, dual-track opportunity that blends near-term cash generation with the pursuit of district-scale upside.

AI Infrastructure Boom Fuels Metals Market Shift

Across the global technology landscape, the race to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure is reshaping the foundations of modern industry. Major innovators are deploying massive compute clusters, rolling out new generations of AI-powered devices and investing tens of billions in advanced data centers that will define the next decade of digital growth. Beneath this rapid transformation lies an essential dependence on materials, particularly gold and silver, that enable the precision, reliability and conductivity needed for these systems to operate at scale. As AI capability surges worldwide, these enduring metals have become silent cornerstones of progress, bridging the physical and digital worlds.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), with its AWS cloud infrastructure, reports that Project Rainier, one of the world's largest AI compute clusters, is now fully operational, less than one year after it was first announced. This groundbreaking project represents a major milestone in AWS's commitment to advancing its AI infrastructure at an unprecedented scale. AWS collaborated with AI safety and research leader, Anthropic, on Project Rainier, which features nearly half a million Trainium2 chips and provides more than five times the compute power Anthropic used to train its previous AI models.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) consistently announces new products, which rely on secure access to precious metals for their hardware. Most recently, the company released its new iPad Pro with the M5 chip. The company noted that the new iPad Pro features the next generation of Apple silicon, with a big leap in AI performance, faster storage, and the game-changing capabilities of iPadOS 26.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is continuing to make substantial investments in data center infrastructure to support the growing demand for AI and cloud services. This year, the company is investing $80 billion toward the development of AI-enabled data centers around the world. This year, the company launched new Azure data center regions in Malaysia and Indonesia, and is set to expand further with new data center regions launching in India and Taiwan in 2026.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) notes that the growth in AI brings new challenges. “When planning for data centers and systems, we are accustomed to long lead times, paralleling the long time to build out hardware,” the company states. “However, AI demand projections are now changing dynamically and dramatically, creating a significant divergence in supply and demand.” The company is evaluating solutions for data centers to become suppliers to the grid, not just consumers from it and has already used such solutions to manage the challenges around the “spikiness” of AI training workloads and applying them for additional savings around power efficiency and grid power usage.

The rapid expansion of AI and cloud infrastructure marks a turning point in how industries view their connection to the natural resources that power them. Each leap in processing capacity, energy efficiency or device sophistication deepens demand for the metals that make such performance possible. In a world racing toward smarter systems and cleaner energy, gold and silver are evolving from traditional stores of value into critical building blocks of technological resilience. Their role in sustaining the AI era underscores a broader truth: The future of innovation depends not only on algorithms and silicon, but on the elemental materials that make intelligence tangible.

For further information about ESGold Corporation, please visit the ESGold Profile .

