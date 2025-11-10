Azurity Pharmaceuticals Names Ogilvy Health as PR and Marketing Agency of Record to Drive Strategic Brand Repositioning and Enhance Market Visibility

New York, NY and Woburn, MA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azurity Pharmaceuticals names Ogilvy Health as public relations and marketing agency of record. Ogilvy Health's mandate will focus on reimagining Azurity's brand story centered on patient commitment and pioneering growth. The agency will also enhance Azurity's external visibility – both online and offline – and oversee the development of a new website to deliver dynamic content to all stakeholders, ensuring measurable impact across every channel.

Azurity is a high-growth global pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new opportunities and markets for a broad range of established medications, while also developing innovative treatments for overlooked patient populations. Azurity’s goal is to identify gaps in care and provide patients with medicines that improve efficacy, access, safety, or the patient experience.

With a portfolio of over 50 medicines across 10 dosage forms and 10 key therapeutic areas, Azurity leverages data and AI to navigate markets, ensure stakeholder engagement, and expand our reach. Today, Azurity serves patients in over 50 countries worldwide, through a mix of direct and indirect go-to-market models, and our efforts are making a significant impact. Azurity’s medicines have benefited millions of people globally and that number continues to grow exponentially.

Ronald Scarboro, CEO of Azurity Pharmaceuticals said: “We are entering a pivotal phase in Azurity’s growth, and selecting the right strategic communications partner was essential. Ogilvy Health brings world-class expertise in healthcare brand repositioning, a compelling vision for elevating our market presence, and a truly global reach—making them an ideal partner for our continued evolution. Their team understands our ambition to honor our strong heritage while confidently advancing into the future. We are confident that their partnership will be instrumental in shaping a clear and unified identity that resonates with healthcare professionals, patients, partners, and investors alike.”

Shannon Walsh, President of Public Relations, Social and Influence at Ogilvy Health added: “Ogilvy Health is known for building some of the world’s biggest brands and that happens because we seek out partners like Azurity with tangible momentum and a clear ambition to reshape their business to better serve patients. Together, we will build an insight-led platform that grows with the Azurity brand, uniting our twin peaks of creativity and effectiveness, to help Azurity stake their claim as a global industry pioneer and drive meaningful impact across all critical audiences.”

In 2025, Ogilvy was recognized as the most creative and most effective agency network in the world, ranking #1 on WARC’s Creative 100 and Effective 100 lists for the fifth year in a row. The WARC 100 lists act as an industry benchmark for success based on results from the most prestigious global and regional industry competitions.

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a privately held global pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, patient-centric medicines that meet unmet needs, particularly for populations requiring customized dosing or alternative formulations. With a portfolio of over 50 medicines focused on quality, safety, and ease of use, Azurity provides healthcare professionals with reliable treatment options across 10 therapeutic areas. The company’s mission centers on improving patient outcomes through thoughtfully designed, clinically meaningful medications. For more information, visit www.azurity.com.