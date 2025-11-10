Currenc Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) (“Currenc” or the “Company”), a fintech pioneer empowering financial institutions worldwide with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total Processing Value (TPV) through Tranglo was US$1.41 billion for the third quarter of 2025, increasing by 10.1%1 year-over-year. Total number of transactions increased to 3.0 million for the third quarter of 2025 from 2.7 million for the same period of 2024.

  • Total revenues, excluding TNG Asia and GEA2, were US$10.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.9%3, primarily due to lower Indonesian Airtime revenue, partly offset by growth in remittance revenue.

  For the three-month period ended
September 30,		 
  2025  20242 
  $  $ 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Remittance revenue excluding TNG Asia & GEA  6,970   4,501 
         
Global Airtime Revenue  2,016   2,298 
Local Airtime Revenue  1,402   3,992 
Other Revenue  6   24 
Total Revenue excluding TNG Asia & GEA  10,394   10,815 
         
  • Total remittance revenues2, excluding TNG Asia and GEA, i.e., remittance revenues contributed by Tranglo, were US$7.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 54.8% year-over-year. The increase in remittance revenue was mainly due to a 10.1%1 increase in TPV. Tranglo’s overall take rate improved to 0.38% in the third quarter of 2025 from 0.37% in the same period of 2024.
  • Currenc’s global airtime transfer revenues were US$2.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 12.3%. The growing availability of free Wi-Fi in Southeast Asian countries, especially Malaysia and Indonesia, has led to declining demand for Malaysia-Indonesia airtime transfers, resulting in a decline in global airtime business in the third quarter of 2025. As Currenc expects this trend to continue in Southeast Asian markets, the Company’s management is deemphasizing airtime transfer and reallocating its resources and capital to expand its new AI product offerings.
  • Total direct costs of revenue were US$5.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 37.0%.
  • The direct payout rate for Tranglo’s remittance business was 0.13% for the third quarter of 2025, a slight increase compared to 0.12% for the same period of 2024. Currenc’s overall gross profit margin ratio for the third quarter of 2025 was 50.8%, compared to 27.8% for the same period of 2024.
  • Total operating expenses decreased to US$0.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 from US$19.1 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease in operating expenses was mainly due to US$1.7 million income from adjustments on incentive shares expenses in the third quarter of 2025, compared to US$13.1 million expenses in recognition of the incentive shares granted to employees upon the completion of the INFINT SPAC merger for the same period of 2024.

    As Currenc divested TNG Asia and GEA in August and July 2024, respectively, its operating costs now reflect the operating costs of Tranglo, WalletKu and the Company’s headquarters only. Also, with the rollout of its new AI initiatives, Currenc incurred US$0.4 million in operating costs related to these new businesses in the third quarter of 2025.
    • Tranglo’s operating costs for the third quarter of 2025 were US$2.9 million, representing a 12.1% decrease compared to US$3.3 million in the same period of 2024.
    • WalletKu’s operating costs were US$0.17 million for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 17.0% decrease compared to US$0.2 million for the same period of 2024.
    • Professional fees and director fees were an income of US$1.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, mainly due to the reversal of professional fee accruals of US$1.6 million made in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Net income was US$3.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by net profit of US$1 million from Tranglo, and adjustment on incentive shares granted to employees of US$1.6 million.

  • EBITDA analysis

For the three-month period ended
September 30, 2025		 Tranglo  WalletKu  TNG
Asia
and GEA		  Headquarters
and
adjustments		  Group
Total
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income (loss)  925   (90)  -   2,305   3,140 
                    
Add:                   
Income tax expenses  62   -   -   (93)  (31)
Interest expense, net      -   -   (98)  (98)
EBIT  987   (90)  -   2,114   3,011 
Depreciation and amortization  -   -   -   -   550 
EBITDA  987   (90)  -   2,114   3,561 
                     
    • The Company’s total EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was a profit of US$3.6 million.
    • Tranglo and WalletKu’s combined EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was US$0.9 million.
    • TNG Asia and GEA’s combined losses had no impact on the Company’s results from the fourth quarter of 2024 onwards as they were divested before the completion of the de-SPAC merger.
    • Headquarters expenses and adjustments recorded an EBIT profit of US$2.1 million, mainly contributed by:
      • US$1.6 million for reversal of professional fee accrual.

For the three-month period ended
September 30, 2024		 Tranglo WalletKu
 TNG
Asia
and GEA
 Headquarters
and
adjustments
 Group
Total
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income (loss)  (131)  (39)  (826)  (4,025)  (5,021)
                     
Add:                    
Income tax expenses  179   -   -   (93)  86 
Interest expense, net  -   -   76   3,780   3,856 
EBIT  48   (39)  (750)  (338)  (1,079)
Depreciation and amortization  -   -   -   -   888 
EBITDA  48   (39)  (750)  (338)  (191)
                    

___________________ 
1 Change in TPV is calculated based on the local currency.
2 Currenc divested TNG Asia and GEA in August 2024 and July 2024, respectively. As such, from the fourth quarter of 2024 onward, only Tranglo’s (digital remittance and global airtime transfer businesses) and WalletKu’s (Indonesian airtime business) results will be consolidated and reported in the Company’s financial statements.
3 Total 2024 revenues include intercompany transactions.

Management Comments

Alex Kong, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Chairman of Currenc Group, remarked, “In the third quarter, we maintained steady business momentum and further enhanced our operational efficiency. Tranglo’s TPV increased 10.1% year-over-year to US$1.41 billion, while we improved take rate to 0.38%, driving 54.8% growth in remittance revenue to $7.0 million. These results underscore our remittance business’s strength and resilience, as well as disciplined operational execution. Meanwhile, we continue to deemphasize lower-margin airtime transfers and reallocate those resources toward technology-driven financial solutions that better meet customers’ evolving demand in the AI era. Going forward, our proposed reverse merger with Animoca Brands is poised to propel our next phase of development and unlock long-term value for our shareholders.”

Wan Lung Eng, Chief Financial Officer of Currenc Group, commented, “Our remittance business grew robustly in the third quarter, underpinned by healthy TPV and revenue increases and improved profitability. Tranglo delivered an EBITDA of US$1.0 million, contributing to Currenc’s EBITDA of US$3.6 million for the quarter. Combined EBITDA from Tranglo and WalletKu reached US$0.9 million, while disciplined execution kept Tranglo’s payout rate at 0.13% compared to 0.14% in the previous quarter. We also strengthened cost management, reducing direct costs by 37% year-over-year and expanding our gross margin to a record 50.8%. Operating expenses decreased significantly from the same period last year, reflecting adjustments to incentive-share expenses related to the de-SPAC merger, continued efficiency gains across our operations, and a US$0.4 million investment in our AI initiatives. As we progress through the Animoca reverse merger, we will remain focused on operational discipline, financial prudence, and ensuring a smooth handover for our stakeholders.”

About Currenc Group Inc.
Currenc Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered Agents designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance, telecommunications companies, government agencies and other financial institutions. The Company’s digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities.

For additional information, please refer to the Currenc website https://www.currencgroup.com and the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, it uses EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. This non-GAAP financial measure, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, is presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Currenc believes that EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results. This non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the impact of items that Currenc does not consider indicative of the performance of its business. While Currenc believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor & Media Contact
Currenc Group Investor Relations
Email: investors@currencgroup.com

SOURCE: Currenc Group Inc.


CURRENC GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

  Three months ended September 30, 
  2025  2024  
  US$  US$
  
Revenue  10,394,350   11,259,716  
         
Cost of revenue  (5,118,080)  (8,124,542) 
Gross profit  5,276,270   3,135,174  
Selling expenses  -   (3,649) 
         
General and administrative expenses  (519,576)  (19,061,439) 
         
Profit/(loss) from operations  4,756,694   (15,929,914) 
Finance costs, net  99,468   (3,855,555) 
Other (loss)/income  (1,125,594  146,063  
Other expenses  (621,513)  (160,362) 
         
Profit/(loss) before income tax  3,109,055   (19,799,768) 
Income tax benefit/(expense)  30,495   (86,043) 
         
Net profit/(loss)  3,139,550   (19,885,811) 
Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests  (226,500  60,419  
         
Net profit/(loss) attributable to CURRENC Group Inc.  2,913,050   (19,825,392) 
         
Net profit/(loss) per share, basic and diluted (1) $0.05  $(0.52) 
         
Shares used in net profit/(loss) per share computation, basic and diluted (1)  56,432,698   38,163,168  
         
Other comprehensive loss:        
Foreign currency translation adjustments  (52,737)  (72,055) 
         
Total comprehensive income/(loss)  3,086,813   (19,957,866) 
Total Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests  (226,950  18,291  
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to CURRENC Group Inc.  2,859,863   (19,939,575) 


 (1)Retrospectively restated to reflect Reverse Recapitalization


CURRENC GROUP INC.AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)		 
  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  
   US$   US$  
ASSETS         
Current assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents  50,689,972   63,821,397  
Restricted cash  42,664   40,742  
Accounts receivable, net  1,516,126   2,115,681  
Other financial assets  3,183,417   -  
Amounts due from related parties  449,677   560,823  
Prepayments, receivables and other assets  15,063,200   20,948,216  
Total current assets  70,945,056   87,486,859  
Non-current assets:         
Equipment and software, net  1,049,261   1,055,520  
Right-of-use asset  221,656   349,240  
Intangible assets  2,230,699   3,386,117  
Goodwill  12,059,428   12,059,428  
Deferred tax assets  344,050   342,822  
Total non-current assets:  15,905,094   17,193,127  
Total assets  86,850,150   104,679,986  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT         
Current liabilities:         
Borrowings  14,148,295   20,150,058  
Receivable factoring  52,442   258,415  
Other financial liabilities  3,704,400   -  
Accounts payable, accruals and other payables  39,795,727   55,329,740  
Amounts due to related parties  3,629,516   67,697,074  
Convertible bonds  -   1,750,000  
Lease liabilities  196,524   171,909  
Total current liabilities:  61,526,904   145,357,196  
Non-current liabilities:         
Deferred tax liabilities  599,612   876,912  
Employee benefit obligation  37,737   45,289  
Lease liabilities  17,259   156,647  
Total non-current liabilities:  654,608   1,078,848  
Total liabilities  62,181,512   146,436,044  
          
Commitments and contingencies         
          
Shareholders’ deficit:         
Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 555,000,000 shares authorized 76,597,293 and 46,527,999 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) (1)  7,660   4,653  
Additional paid-in capital (1)  137,620,035   65,638,838  
Accumulated deficit  (137,939,413)  (131,522,902) 
Accumulated other Comprehensive Loss  598,099   (108,122) 
Total shareholders’ deficit attributable to Currenc Group Inc.  286,381   (65,987,533) 
Non-controlling interests  24,382,257   24,231,475  
Total deficit  24,668,638   (41,756,058) 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit  86,850,150   104,679,986  
1)Retrospectively restated to reflect Reverse Recapitalization
 


CURRENC GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
     Nine months ended September 30,
     2025  2024 
     US$  US$ 
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net loss    (6,312,104) (26,125,077)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Non-cash expense for Share-based compensation    3,196,336  14,137,850 
Non-cash expense: others    520,983  - 
Non-cash offering costs for convertible note    -  2,512,000 
Non-cash finance cost for debt conversion    -  340,159 
Depreciation of equipment and software    372,206  420,642 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets    148,230  131,378 
Amortization of intangible assets    1,155,418  2,184,996 
Reversal of provision for doubtful debts    (54,405) - 
Deferred income taxes    (444,774) (119,078)
Gain on Disposal of property, plant and equipment    401  - 
Disposal of subsidiaries    -  (6,873,094)
Goodwill impairment    -  1,657 
Unrealized foreign exchange gain    1,366,585  1,586,780 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable    677,767  (147,011)
Prepayments, receivables and other assets    5,905,948  6,093,059 
Escrow money payable    -  10,373 
Client money payable    -  (416,198)
Accounts payable, accruals and other payables    (15,121,227) (9,028,919)
Interest payable on convertible bonds    -  - 
Amount due from a director    1,881,362  1,427,640 
Amount due to Immediate holding company    1,638,778  - 
Amounts due from related parties    (3,642) (1,842,634)
Amounts due to related parties    (7,333,371) 4,034,054 
Net cash used in operating activities    (12,405,509) (11,671,423)
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Decrease in short-term investments    (363,927) (365,224)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment    596  - 
Net cash used in investing activities    (363,331) (365,224)
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Proceeds from convertible note    -  1,750,000 
Proceeds from borrowings    -  640,145 
Repayment of borrowings    -  (220,986)
Proceeds from receivable factoring    634,132  1,604,828 
Repayment of receivable factoring    (844,821) (1,452,946)
Payment of principal elements of lease liabilities    (130,421) (136,094)
Payment of interest elements of lease liabilities    (19,553) (5,842)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities    (360,663) 2,179,105 
        
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents    (13,129,503) (9,857,542)
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow money receivable at beginning of the period    63,862,139  58,960,384 
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow money receivable at end of the period    50,732,636  49,102,842 
        
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Income taxes paid    (508,456) (345,550)
Interest paid    (106,919) (972,448)



