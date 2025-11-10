Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) Announces Launch of $100,000,000 USD GLDY Pre-Sale – A Gold-Backed Yield Generating Stablecoin Offering Institutional Yield on Physical Gold Bullion

The launch of Streamex’s $100 million USD GLDY pre-sale marks a historic opportunity for gold investors. Investing in gold is no longer just a static store of value, Streamex, through GLDY has created a yield-generating, institutional grade asset designed to offer both spot gold exposure and yield paid in additional ounces of physical gold bullion.

Key Highlights

Gold Price Exposure and Gold-Denominated Distributions: GLDY is designed to combine audited physical bullion holdings with yield from institutionally managed gold leases sourced through Monetary Metals. GLDY seeks to provide exposure to the price of gold while targeting periodic distributions paid in additional ounces of gold.

GLDY is designed to combine audited physical bullion holdings with yield from institutionally managed gold leases sourced through Monetary Metals. GLDY seeks to provide exposure to the price of gold while targeting periodic distributions paid in additional ounces of gold. Revolutionary for Gold Investors: For the first time, gold investors can both gain spot price exposure to gold and earn yield in additional ounces of gold through a blockchain enabled tradeable security. GLDY transforms gold from a static asset into a productive, income-generating instrument, enabling investors to get paid in gold while maintaining full exposure to the metal’s price performance.

For the first time, gold investors can both gain spot price exposure to gold and earn yield in additional ounces of gold through a blockchain enabled tradeable security. GLDY transforms gold from a static asset into a productive, income-generating instrument, enabling investors to get paid in gold while maintaining full exposure to the metal’s price performance. Targeted $100 Million USD Pre-Sale: Streamex launches with an initial pre-sale target of $100 million USD, Streamex to make a co-investment of a minimum of $5 million USD. The program is designed for scalability with over $1 billion in lease capacity projected for 2026.

Streamex launches with an initial pre-sale target of $100 million USD, Streamex to make a co-investment of a minimum of $5 million USD. The program is designed for scalability with over $1 billion in lease capacity projected for 2026. Institutional and Investor Access: GLDY will be offered as a security in reliance on Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. GLDY was specifically designed to be able to be held by institutional and accredited investors, including ETF’s. GLDY will be available to investors who are verified as “accredited investors” and institutions (including non-U.S. persons) in accordance with applicable laws.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization of real-world assets and commodity-backed stablecoins, today announced the launch of the pre-sale for GLDY, a $100 million USD offering of a regulated, yield-bearing, gold-backed stablecoin. A summary of GLDY can be viewed here: www.streamex.com/GLDY

GLDY redefines how gold can work for investors, transforming the world’s most enduring store of value into a productive, yield-bearing instrument. The formal pre-sale and acceptance of indications of interest begins today, November 10th 2025.

“The ability to earn a secure, compounding gold yield while maintaining full exposure to physical gold ownership represents one of the most significant innovations in gold investment in decades,” said Henry McPhie, Co-Founder and CEO of Streamex Corp. “With GLDY, we are reengineering one of humanity’s oldest assets for the digital and institutional era.”

How to Participate

Beginning November 10, 2025, interested parties may submit non-binding indications of interest at www.streamex.com . Following submission, Streamex will provide eligible parties with additional information regarding the onboarding and verification process. Access to subscription materials, offering documents, and whitelisting will be provided to investors who complete eligibility requirements.

Investors who indicate early will receive priority access to subscription materials, offering documents, and the whitelisting process.

Minimum subscription sizes are $200,000 USD for accredited individuals (or $300,000 for those subscribing jointly) and $1 million USD for institutions.

The Streamex Platform: Infrastructure for the Next Era of Commodities

The GLDY pre-sale launch coincides with the debut of Streamex’s GLDY platform and tokenization infrastructure designed to host next-generation real-world assets.

The platform can be viewed here: app.streamex.com

Summary of terms for the GLDY launch can be viewed here: app.streamex.com/documentation

The Streamex platform provides a user focused portal for investors to learn more and eventually participate in the GLDY offering, offering real time metrics for GLDY. Prospective investors will be able to view the public facing portion of the platform and indicate interest in GLDY.

GLDY Information & Summary of Terms: Reinventing Gold as a Yield-Bearing Asset

Each GLDY token represents a non-voting digital share of Streamex Ltd., a Cayman Islands special purpose vehicle (“SPV”), and is intended to be backed by one troy ounce of physical gold, subject to expenses and program operations.

Through Streamex’s partnership with Monetary Metals & Co., the gold underlying each GLDY token will be leased into insured, institutionally managed programs that are designed to generate an annualized yield, with an anticipated target yield of up to 4%, paid in ounces of gold.

The program is designed to pay periodic distributions in ounces of gold via scrip dividends in the form of additional GLDY tokens.

Gold leasing is conducted pursuant to a Tokenized Yield Partnership Agreement (TYPA) with Monetary Metals and related agreements that include underwriting, collateral, and risk management frameworks. Minimum standards include eligibility and sanctions screening of counterparties and customary insurance, and security requirements appropriate to the lessee profile and lease type. Program features may include, where appropriate, over-collateralization, guarantees, and tracking or inspection protocols.

GLDY is designed for institutional and accredited market participants, including asset managers and other eligible investors. Tokens are whitelisted digital securities and will be available exclusively to investors who complete AML/KYC, sanctions screening, and wallet verification through the Streamex platform.

Subscriptions are expected to be accepted in U.S. dollars, certain stablecoins, or other approved digital assets. Subject to certain limitations, Tokens are redeemable upon 90-days prior written notice. The SPV intends for redemption proceeds to be payable in physical gold, stablecoins, select digital assets, or U.S. dollars. The details of redemptions will be set forth in the definitive offering documents. Distributions are expected to be made in the form of monthly scrip dividends automatically reinvested as new GLDY tokens.

GLDY ServiceCo, LLC, a wholly owned Delaware subsidiary of Streamex Corp., provides day-to-day services to the SPV pursuant to a services agreement. Streamex Corp. will co-invest at least $5 million USD in the initial pre-sale to anchor the offering and demonstrate long-term confidence in the gold-denominated strategy.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a vertically integrated technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of real-world assets. Streamex provides institutional-grade solutions that bring traditional commodities and assets on-chain through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments. The company is committed to delivering transparent, scalable, and compliant digital asset solutions that bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com or follow the company on X (Twitter) .

Legal Notices

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, tokens, or other instruments, nor shall there be any sale of securities or tokens in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any future offering of GLDY tokens will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents and related subscription materials, which will be provided to eligible investors in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. GLDY tokens will be offered in reliance on Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and will be available only to investors who are verified as “accredited investors.” GLDY tokens will be “restricted securities” and subject to transfer and legend restrictions; any resale must satisfy an available exemption and applicable eligibility and whitelisting requirements. No securities regulator has approved or disapproved the GLDY tokens or passed upon the merits of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated timing, structure, size, and scalability of the GLDY pre-sale; prospective yield performance; investor participation; and future platform developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, technological challenges, investor demand, and macroeconomic factors affecting gold and digital asset markets. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

contact@streamex.com | www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex