Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 13th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

 | Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 13.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference this Thursday,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our Virtual Investor Conferences provide a unique platform for issuers looking to engage a broader investor base.”

November 13th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
10:00 AM ETOMV AG(OTCQX: OMVJF | VIE: OMV)
10:30 AM ETValeura Energy Inc.(OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE)
11:30 AM ETAXP Energy Ltd.(OTCID: AUNXF | ASX: AXP)
12:00 PM ETReconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.(OTCQX: RECAF | TSXV: RECO)
12:30 PM ETDesert Mountain Energy Corp.(OTCQX: DMEHF | TSXV: DME)
1:00 PM ETMeren Energy Inc.(OTCQX: MRNFF | TSX: MER)
1:30 PM ETKolibri Global Energy Inc.(NASDAQ: KGEI | TSX: KEI)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


