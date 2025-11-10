Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 13th

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 13.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference this Thursday,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our Virtual Investor Conferences provide a unique platform for issuers looking to engage a broader investor base.”
November 13th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10:00 AM ET
|OMV AG
|(OTCQX: OMVJF | VIE: OMV)
|10:30 AM ET
|Valeura Energy Inc.
|(OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE)
|11:30 AM ET
|AXP Energy Ltd.
|(OTCID: AUNXF | ASX: AXP)
|12:00 PM ET
|Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.
|(OTCQX: RECAF | TSXV: RECO)
|12:30 PM ET
|Desert Mountain Energy Corp.
|(OTCQX: DMEHF | TSXV: DME)
|1:00 PM ET
|Meren Energy Inc.
|(OTCQX: MRNFF | TSX: MER)
|1:30 PM ET
|Kolibri Global Energy Inc.
|(NASDAQ: KGEI | TSX: KEI)
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
