AI Brokers, The World First Chat Based Stock Investment Brokers, Launches Alpha Version for Early Testers

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Brokers, the next-generation investment platform merging conversational AI with stock trading, has officially launched its Alpha version in a sandbox environment for selected early testers.

The Alpha release marks the first live demonstration of AI Brokers’ mission — to make investing smarter, simpler, and more human. Early users can now explore the platform’s interface, experience its AI-powered companion, and evaluate its core functionality ahead of the public launch.

“This Alpha phase is about testing how intuitive, helpful, and empowering the experience feels,” said Ohad Ben Artzi, Founder of AI Brokers. “We’re building a platform that not only executes trades but helps users understand markets, improve their strategies, and make decisions with confidence.”

The Alpha operates entirely in a sandbox mode, using real data in a closed environment. This ensures testers can safely explore features, provide feedback, and help refine the user experience without financial risk. AI Brokers emphasizes that all information and suggestions provided by the system during this phase are for evaluation purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.

Testers will help shape the next phase of development, leading toward a Beta release that will introduce live market integrations, portfolio analytics, and expanded AI guidance tools.

About AI Brokers

AI Brokers is redefining retail investing with an AI-native approach that bridges technology and financial literacy. The platform combines powerful market data, intelligent analysis, and conversational interaction — enabling users to research, learn, and invest with clarity and confidence. AI Brokers aims to make intelligent investing accessible across the world.

Media Contact:

press@aibrokers.com

www.aibrokers.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1a680c0-05ba-4773-ad2b-78aa3902d2e6