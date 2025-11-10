NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group , a technology services and AI-driven software innovation firm led by noted applied mathematician, founder and CEO Dan Herbatschek , today announced it will attend the Web Summit 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal, being held November 10-13, 2025 at the MEO Arena & FIL-Feira Internacional de Lisboa. Herbatschek is also the CEO of Erdos Technologies , a leader in enterprise software development and digital transformation.

“At Web Summit we will engage with clients, partners and industry leaders to advance how AI is being applied in real-world enterprise use cases, spanning the industries we serve—automotive retail, field service & construction, healthcare and logistics,” said Herbatschek. “We believe that the current narrative in the media of an ‘AI bubble’ misunderstands the scale and runway of enterprise AI spending in 2026 and beyond—and this will be explored in-depth at Web Summit.”

Multi-industry AI growth underway

Significant global data points underpin Ramsey Theory Group’s positioning:

According to Gartner, Inc., global AI spending in IT markets is expected to reach approximately US$2.02 trillion in 2026, growing ≈36% year-over-year.

In logistics, studies show AI innovations could reduce costs by 15%, optimize inventory by up to 35%, and boost service levels by 65%, reflecting vast value creation.

In automotive, the global AI market is projected to increase from US$4.71 billion in 2025 to US$5.80 billion in 2026, with a long-term trajectory towards tens of billions by the early 2030s.

In retail and adjacent markets, the “AI in Retail” market is estimated at US$14.4 billion in 2025 and projected at US$17.8 billion in 2026.

“Numerous indicators reflect not a ‘bursting AI bubble’ but a broadening and deepening of enterprise AI investment—especially across the four verticals Ramsey Theory Group serves,” continued Herbatschek. “I believe this momentum is less about hype and more about the hard work of turning AI from experiment to enterprise value. The data show clearly that 2026 will not be a slowdown but a scaling year. For our key verticals—automotive retail, field service & construction, healthcare, and logistics—the investments made will pay off next year and beyond.”

Why there is no “AI bubble”—and why 2026 is a major inflection year

Enterprises are moving from pilot and experimentation into large-scale deployment of AI solutions: models, production infrastructure, governance, and operationalization (agentic AI, workflow automation, digital twins) are becoming standard-practice rather than novelty items.

The growth projections show compound growth continuing for years. The demand curve has not flattened—organizations in automotive retail, field service/construction, healthcare, and logistics are each accelerating AI budget allocation.

These verticals are experiencing structural tailwinds: tighter margins, supply-chain complexity, labor shortages, regulatory pressures, and customer expectations are forcing investment in AI to optimize, automate, and differentiate.

From Ramsey Theory Group’s vantage, the “runway” for AI investment within enterprise is still broad: Many organizations have only scratched the surface of data maturity, ecosystem readiness, and scaled-agent deployment; thus 2026 is a significant expansion phase.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Based in New York with offices in New Jersey and Los Angeles, Ramsey Theory Group is a research-driven firm focused on advanced mathematical approaches to machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science. Under the leadership of CEO Dan Herbatschek, the company combines rigorous mathematical theory with practical innovation to address the most complex challenges in AI and beyond.

