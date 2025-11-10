Copyleaks Launches AI Image Detection to Strengthen Trust and Transparency in Visual Content

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks , the leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity, today announced the launch of AI Image Detection , the first enterprise-ready solution that identifies not only whether an image has been created or altered by AI but precisely where those manipulations occur. The new offering enables businesses to protect against fraud, misinformation and disinformation by verifying the authenticity of visual content with unmatched accuracy.

As the first solution to detect both fully synthetic and “blended” imagery, where AI is used to modify real photos, Copyleaks AI Image Detection provides a new level of transparency that surpasses existing tools. Rather than offering a probability score, Copyleaks visually pinpoints manipulated regions within images, allowing organizations to quickly establish content integrity. This breakthrough expands Copyleaks’ proven expertise in AI text detection to the visual realm, reinforcing its role as the trusted standard for content authenticity.

“Images are now at the center of digital deception,” said Alon Yamin, co-founder and CEO of Copyleaks. “As generative AI continues to evolve, organizations need technology they can trust to discern what’s real and what’s been artificially generated. Copyleaks AI Image Detection delivers that visibility, helping businesses, educators and governments maintain trust in a world where seeing is no longer believing.”

The launch arrives as deepfakes and AI-manipulated visuals fuel a global surge in fraud and misinformation. Fraud losses tied to generative AI are projected to reach $40B in the U.S. by 2027 , according to Deloitte, while the number of deepfake-enabled fraud attacks has increased by 2,137% between 2022-2025 . Industries where visual trust is paramount, such as media, finance, insurance and public institutions can now use Copyleaks to authenticate imagery, identify alterations, and prevent the spread of manipulated content.

“Enterprises have been asking for a reliable, transparent and scalable solution for AI image integrity – and that’s exactly what we’re delivering,” said Shouvik Paul, Chief Operating Officer of Copyleaks. “From global publishers to major financial institutions, customers are turning to Copyleaks to protect their reputations, their audiences, and their data. With image detection now available, and audio and video detection coming soon, we’re equipping organizations with the full suite of tools needed to navigate the AI era responsibly.”

To support the launch of its new AI Image Detection solution, Copyleaks surveyed nearly 4,000 consumers to better understand how often they encounter, recognize, and respond to AI-generated or manipulated images online. The findings reveal a growing trust crisis in visual content and underscore the urgent need for reliable detection tools:

Deception runs deep: 82% admitted they've believed an AI-generated image was real at least once, and over half (51%) suspect they see fake visuals daily.

82% admitted they’ve believed an AI-generated image was real at least once, and over half (51%) suspect they see fake visuals daily. Trust is deteriorating: 82% said their confidence in media and institutions has decreased due to AI-generated content, and 84% support visible labels or watermarks to clearly identify synthetic images.





Copyleaks AI Image Detection is now available and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows through an API, with expansion to video and audio detection on the roadmap. A public demo is available at copyleaks.com/ai-image-detector .

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a global leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, Copyleaks helps millions of users across enterprises and education ensure responsible AI adoption, prevent plagiarism, and moderate harmful or fraudulent content with unmatched accuracy and scale. From classrooms to Fortune 500 companies, Copyleaks sets the standard for protecting intellectual property and building trust in the age of generative AI.