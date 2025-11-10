StockClock.ai Announces Launch of Equity Deadline Alert Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- StockClock.ai today announced the launch of its equity deadline intelligence platform; built to help founders, executives, investors, and employee shareholders capture the full value of their equity grants, stock options, restricted shares, and warrants by preventing missed dates and expirations.

Each year, in both private and public companies, millions of dollars in equity value lapse due to overlooked expirations, exercise windows or unlock dates. Research indicates that nearly one-third of option contracts expire unused—often the result of inaction rather than intent. For boards and executives, these missed opportunities can lead to dilution, unnecessary tax exposure and dissatisfied shareholders.

StockClock.ai consolidates all grants and securities into a single dashboard that visualizes upcoming deadlines and delivers automated alerts by email or mobile notification. Escalation tools will soon allow advisors, attorneys, brokers and assistants to stay informed, creating a coordinated system of accountability across the organization.

StockClock.ai was created with a simple purpose: to help every shareholder realize the full value of their equity. The platform brings structure to an area often left to spreadsheets and memory, giving investors clear visibility into vesting dates, lockup expirations and warrant maturities. By ensuring awareness of each key milestone, StockClock.ai turns timing into value.

The platform is now available to companies, investors and individual shareholders. New users can onboard quickly and begin receiving alerts immediately at www.StockClock.ai. For more information email info@stockclock.ai.

About StockClock.ai

StockClock.ai helps companies and individuals safeguard equity value by tracking critical deadlines across all granted equity instruments. With automated alerts, centralized visibility, and deadline-based insights, StockClock.ai enables proactive action where missed dates previously meant lost value.

