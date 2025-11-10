2026 Identity & Payments Summit Topics Revealed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance is excited to unveil the agenda topics for its 2026 Identity & Payments Summit, taking place March 2-4 in Houston, Texas. The Summit convenes hundreds of leaders from across payments, identity and digital trust, exploring how these industries are converging to deliver secure, frictionless experiences for all.

Registration details are available on the Summit website. Register before December 31, 2025, to take advantage of early bird discounts. One ticket provides access to the full spectrum of Summit activities, including agenda sessions, the exhibit hall, cocktail receptions and the exclusive Mobile Driver’s License Technology Showcase and Interoperability Test Event.

“The Summit is built for problem solvers who want to break away from tech conferences where hype drowns out substance,” said Christina Hulka, Executive Director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “As the identity and payments ecosystems increasingly intersect, education and collaboration are more important than ever. We’ve created a space where attendees can pressure-test new ideas, share lessons learned and walk away with practical guidance that removes barriers to innovation.”

A unifying thread throughout the 2026 program is the transformative potential of AI, including generative and agentic approaches, woven across every track, from fraud defense and authentication to next-gen digital identity and wallet experiences.

Payments track

Sessions will cover the latest advancements and challenges in the payments ecosystem, including:

The New Face of Fraud: Identity + AI (deepfakes, synthetic identities and countermeasures)

Agentic Commerce in the Wild: Merchant impact, fraud mitigation and CX redesign

Next-Gen Wallets: Digital wallets unlocking account-to-account payments

Biometric-Initiated Transactions: Designing for trust, consent and recovery

Identity to Empower Open Payments: What’s real, what’s ready, what’s next

Reimagining with Virtual Cards: Controls, leakage reduction and B2B agility

Identity track

Exploring the future of secure identification, this track will address:

Real Identity in the Age of AI: Fighting fraud without breaking UX

State of the mDL Ecosystem: Adoption, interoperability and policy momentum

Mobile Biometrics & IDV: Streamlining onboarding and step-up moments

Global Trust Networks: Credentials, governance and cross-border alignment

Digital ID for Transit Benefits: Equity, eligibility and seamless access

Navigating Non-Human identity: Prepping leaders for the future of NHI security and governance

Emerging technology track

Sessions will delve into the convergence of payments, identity and novel technologies, including:

Taming Cryptographic Chaos: Foundations for streamlined digital trust

Silent Authentication: Network-powered signals beyond 2FA

Process “Turing Tests”: Distinguishing humans from AI at scale

Beyond Phishing-Resistant MFA: Hardening the full auth journey

Quantum Key Distribution: Becoming unhackable by design



Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) Technology Showcase + Interoperability Test Event

Back by popular demand, the mDL Technology Showcase brings wallets, readers, and relying parties together for live, cross-vendor demos that mirror real-world acceptance scenarios. New this year, the Interoperability Test Event puts solutions through structured, hands-on testing to validate reliability across providers and use cases. Participants will walk away with practical insights and a path forward. Whether you’re evaluating adoption or actively deploying, this is the fastest way to see what works, what’s ready and how to implement secure, interoperable mDLs across use cases. Visit the Summit website to learn more and submit a request to participate.

Industry professionals, including issuers, merchants, processors, integrators, and consultants, are encouraged to attend the Summit. For updates, follow the Secure Technology Alliance on LinkedIn and join the conversation using #IdentityPaymentsSummit. Organizations interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at the Identity & Payments Summit should visit: https://www.stasummit.com/prospectus/.

