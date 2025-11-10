Plans Unveiled for a Distinctive New Membership Experience for Grand Rapids: the Commerce Club

Video & Images For Media Use

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A diverse group of regional leaders today unveiled plans for the Commerce Club, a first-of-its-kind destination for accomplished and rising professionals and community leaders that will usher in a new era of connection, collaboration and capital to Grand Rapids.

Located at the historic 61 Commerce building in the heart of downtown, the six-floor, 30,000-square-foot private club has been meticulously designed to deliver a curated membership experience for high achievers in business, lifestyle and community. The Club will be owned and governed by a group of more than 50 Founders and equity owners and feature world-class business and social amenities spanning a café, concierge, event venue, offices, conference and coworking space, overnight suites, an executive gym and wellness center, and a lower-level speakeasy and cigar lounge.

The Founders equity offering for accredited investors is more than 50% complete and is expected to be fully subscribed by Dec. 31, 2025.

“West Michigan is filled with incredible talent and high achievers, but we’re lacking a gathering place – THE spot – for like-minded individuals to connect and collaborate,” said Jeff Lambert, Chairman of Lambert by LLYC and a co-founder of the Commerce Club. “I’ve experienced first-hand the value of a private club experience in Detroit, Chicago and around the world, and we Founders want to bring that unique vibe and catalytic place to our hometown.”

Phase One renovations are set to begin in the first quarter of 2026 with an anticipated club opening before the close of the year. Design elements and member amenities will feature a modern, sophisticated aesthetic complemented by warm, classic details that celebrate the original brick and exposed wood beam construction, along with nods to the city’s rich history.

Real Times Media Coming to the Commerce Club

The Commerce Club also announced it has partnered with Real Times Media (RTM), parent company of the Michigan Chronicle and numerous other media properties and events, to make West Michigan its newest market and the Commerce Club its home. Detroit-based RTM will bring its iconic “Pancakes & Politics” events to Grand Rapids as well as other media, business and cultural content. Real Times Media is one of the country’s leading creators of African American content across multiple platforms, and Grand Rapids will mark the 16th city for RTM’s programming.

Under terms of the partnership agreement, RTM will also provide production and advertising support for the Commerce Club’s member magazine and its multi-media and podcast studio. Michigan Chronicle Publisher and RTM CEO Hiram Jackson is a co-founder and investor in the Commerce Club.

“We’ve built relationships in Grand Rapids for years and watched with great admiration the entrepreneurial ethos and underdog mentality of this community. When the Commerce Club opportunity arose, we knew it was the time and place to invest in the West side,” said Hiram Jackson. “I’ve experienced the best private clubs in the world – from my home Detroit Athletic Club to co-founding the Gathering Spot in Atlanta – and I know the power of impromptu connections and a shared drive to network, build community, and make things happen. This will be a win for our RTM audience, our team and our business alike, and I’m proud to be a founder in this incredible project.”

A Community of Leaders Launches the Commerce Club

Other partners on the launch of the Commerce Club include Rockford Construction, Progressive Companies, Gensler-Chicago, Acrisure, LLYC, Miller Johnson, and numerous other companies and business and community leaders. The Commerce Club team also includes Club Benchmarking, the pre-eminent private club data and management consulting firm, and Ted Gillary, the 25-year, national-award-winning former General Manager of the Detroit Athletic Club.

The team’s involvement in the Commerce Club will ensure the programming and space is meticulously crafted to meet the vision of being a first-of-its-kind club in Michigan and a regional destination for visitors, new businesses and recruits to the community, as well as local residents young and old.

“A private club is more than a gathering place. It serves as a platform for professional and social dialogue and business and economic acceleration,” said Fadwa Hammoud, Managing Member at statewide law firm Miller Johnson, Executive Committee Member of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), and a Founding Member of the Commerce Club. “We expect the Commerce Club to become the center-city space for business, culture and community engagement, and I’m looking forward to the powerful connections that will grow from it.”

Shane Napper, CEO of Rockford Construction and a Founding Member said: “Grand Rapids' business community has always been based on trusted relationships. As our city grows, it is critical for us to have more places to gather, connect, share ideas and plan for the future with an expanding group of business leaders. The Commerce Club will build on the momentum of a downtown on a historic run of new development, opportunities, and prosperity.”

Phase One Commerce Club plans will include:

Opening Bell & Concierge: A coffee and juice bar on the main floor creating a social hub and go-to meeting spot, complete with a dedicated concierge.

A coffee and juice bar on the main floor creating a social hub and go-to meeting spot, complete with a dedicated concierge. The Mint: An event venue on the second floor for members to host business and cultural events and unforgettable gatherings from product launches to wedding celebrations. The Mint will also host a year-round calendar of Member-only experiences, entertainment and curated special events.

An event venue on the second floor for members to host business and cultural events and unforgettable gatherings from product launches to wedding celebrations. The Mint will also host a year-round calendar of Member-only experiences, entertainment and curated special events. Spring Street: The third floor, devoted to productivity and collaboration, will feature private offices for tenants, as well as meeting rooms, coworking space, and a multi-media and podcast studio.

The third floor, devoted to productivity and collaboration, will feature private offices for tenants, as well as meeting rooms, coworking space, and a multi-media and podcast studio. Founders Suites: The 4 th and 5 th floors will consist of 18 private and elevated Suites, offering overnight or extended stays for Members and their guests.

The 4 and 5 floors will consist of 18 private and elevated Suites, offering overnight or extended stays for Members and their guests. Currency: The lower-level will feature an exclusive speakeasy, dedicated cigar room and outdoor patio, and a wine cellar and chef’s table for members to enjoy a sophisticated escape or celebrate the deal or important milestone.



Phase Two of the Club will include outdoor and rooftop space and a full-service restaurant, as well as other amenities fueled by the needs and desires of its Founders and members.

Commerce Club membership is structured into two tiers – Founders and Members. The Founders group includes equity ownership and exclusive Club features, and will direct the Club’s future, shaping its direction and legacy from the start. The second tier, a general membership level, will be accessible only by referral from a Founding Member with a membership cap in years one and two.

The Commerce Club is a harbinger of the rise of private clubs and a desired return to real-life connection. According to the Club Benchmarking and Club Management Association of America 2023 Economic Impact Report, the shift to work from home has made club membership more compelling due to the ease of going to a club from home, rather than an office; and increased millennial interest has driven down the average age of a member in a standalone club to 42 years old. This rising demand has doubled the percentage of clubs nationwide with a waiting list from 25% to 50%, while Median Revenue for non-golf clubs rose more than 27% between 2019 and 2023. The total economic impact of the club industry in the United States was $157 billion in 2023, representing more than 1.5 million jobs.

Visit CommerceClub.cc or email Connect@CommerceClub.cc for more details and information regarding the Commerce Club and membership. Accredited investors interested in becoming a Founding Member can inquire on the website or connect with another Founding Member.

About Commerce Club:

Founded in 2024, the Commerce Club is a private, members-only business and social club located in downtown Grand Rapids and walking distance from the region’s major entertainment, event and sports venues. The Club is dedicated to connecting a diverse network of individuals, collaborators and achievers, offering members a blend of professional opportunities and social experiences to foster growth. The Commerce Club honors the city’s rich history while providing a central gathering place for business, community, culture and fun. For more information, please visit www.CommerceClub.cc .

Cautionary Statement: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any such offer or solicitation will be made solely through a definitive offering memorandum or formal offering documents. The investment or securities mentioned in this press release are only available to accredited investors and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and are being offered and sold in reliance on an exemption from registration. The company will take reasonable steps to verify the accredited investor status of any prospective purchaser. Nothing in the aforementioned material constitutes investment advice or a recommendation to invest. The information is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision. Investing in private placements involves a high degree of risk and is suitable only for sophisticated investors who can bear the risk of a complete loss of their investment.