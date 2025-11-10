Codexis Announces Signing of Lease for GMP Manufacturing Facility

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for the efficient and scalable manufacturing of complex therapeutics, today announced that it has signed a lease for a 34,000 square foot GMP manufacturing facility in Hayward, California.

The multi-purpose facility will allow Codexis to expand its internal capabilities into GMP manufacturing of siRNA and other oligonucleotides using its ECO Synthesis platform. The company expects to begin modifications to the existing facility in early 2026. The flexible facility design may also be used to scale the manufacturing of high quality purified enzymes, critical subcomponents of the ECO Synthesis platform.

"This facility marks a fundamental pivot in Codexis’s transformation into a development partner of choice for enzymatic manufacturing of oligonucleotides,” said Alison Moore, PhD, President and CEO. “This facility will allow us to offer manufacturing services to our customers to support early clinical trials, and underscores our commitment to changing how siRNA is made and delivering the highest levels of quality and service. In addition, the flexibility of the facility will allow us to adapt it to match the evolving needs of our business.”

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis® manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “target,” “on track,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management, including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated milestones, including product launches, technical milestones, data releases and public announcements related thereto; Codexis’ ability to extend its cash runway through 2027; [Codexis’ plan to start construction of ECO Synthesis GMP facility in 2026;] the market potential of the ECO Synthesis® and ligase businesses; the potential of the ECO Synthesis® technology to expand the use of advanced medicines and to enable commercial-scale manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route; the potential of Codexis to transition to a full-service [manufacturing technology innovator][Development and Contract Manufacturing Organization] in the field of oligonucleotide manufacturing; the expected receipt of cash under the Supply Assurance Agreement with Merck; the expected severance expense; Codexis’ plan to make presentations at the 2025 TIDES Europe Annual Meeting. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Factors that could materially affect actual results include, among others: Codexis’ dependence on its licensees and collaborators; if any of its collaborators terminate their development programs under their respective license agreements with Codexis; Codexis may need additional capital in the future in order to expand its business; if Codexis is unable to successfully develop new technology such as its ECO Synthesis® manufacturing platform and dsRNA ligase; Codexis’ dependence on a limited number of products and customers, and potential adverse effects to Codexis’ business if its customers’ products are not received well in the markets; if Codexis is unable to develop and commercialize new products for its target markets; if competitors and potential competitors who have greater resources and experience than Codexis develop products and technologies that make Codexis’ products and technologies obsolete; Codexis’ ability to comply with debt covenants under its loan facility; if Codexis is unable to accurately forecast financial and operational performance; if market, political and economic conditions negatively impact Codexis’ business, financial condition and share price; and if international trade policies, including tariffs, sanctions and trade barriers, adversely affect Codexis’ business. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 27, 2025 and in Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof, including under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Codexis’ results for the year and quarter ended September 30, 2025, are not necessarily indicative of our operating results for any future periods.

