IRADIMED CORPORATION Named to TIME's List of America's Growth Leaders for 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ: IRMD), a leader in developing innovative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-compatible medical devices, today announced its selection to TIME's prestigious list of America's Growth Leaders for 2026. This marks the Company's recognition among the top U.S. companies demonstrating outstanding growth, as determined by TIME and Statista.

The ranking evaluated thousands of public companies across three key dimensions: Revenue Growth, Financial, and Stock Performance. Scores from these dimensions were weighted equally in a comprehensive model, with the highest-scoring 501 companies earning the distinction of "America's Growth Leaders of 2026.” Iradimed ranked 79th on the list.

“We are honored to be named to TIME's America's Growth Leaders for 2026,” said Roger Susi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iradimed. “This recognition reflects our team's relentless commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering long-term shareholder return. Our consistent revenue growth—highlighted by 17 consecutive quarters of record revenue—along with strong financial health and stock performance, underscores the success of our strategy in the MRI-compatible medical device market. We extend our deepest gratitude to our employees for their hard work and dedication, and to our shareholders for their continued support.”

For more information and the complete list, visit: https://time.com/7327022/americas-growth-leaders-2025/.

About the Methodology

TIME and Statista evaluated U.S.-based public companies using a rigorous, data-driven approach across three equally weighted dimensions:

Revenue Growth : Focused on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2024, with a minimum revenue threshold.

: Focused on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2024, with a minimum revenue threshold. Financial Stability: Analyzed profitability alongside classic metrics such as the Piotroski F-Score and Altman Z-Score.

Analyzed profitability alongside classic metrics such as the Piotroski F-Score and Altman Z-Score. Stock Performance: Assessed using multiple KPIs, including average annual growth rate, recent returns, comparison to the overall market, and volatility over the past five years.



Data was consolidated into a scoring model with a maximum of 100 points. The 501 companies with the highest scores were named America's Growth Leaders of 2026.

About IRADIMED CORPORATION

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in developing innovative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”) compatible medical devices. We design, manufacture, market, and distribute MRI-compatible medical devices, accessories, disposables, and related services.

We are the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system specifically designed for safe use during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components that can cause radio-frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet used in an MRI system. Our patented MRidium® MRI-compatible IV infusion pump system has a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely designed non-ferrous parts, and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe, and dependable fluid delivery before, during, and after an MRI scan, which is essential to critically ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

Our 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other special features to safely and accurately monitor a patient’s vital signs during various MRI procedures. The Iradimed 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, allowing it to operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The Iradimed 3880 has a compact, lightweight design, allowing it to travel with the patient from the critical care unit to the MRI and back, increasing patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and reducing the time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the Iradimed 3880 include wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo® algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and an optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The Iradimed 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system features an easy-to-use design and enables effective communication of patient vital signs information to clinicians.

For more information, please visit www.iradimed.com.

