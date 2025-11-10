Cadrenal Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapeutics to overcome current gaps in anticoagulation therapy, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided an update on the clinical development of tecarfarin and the acquisition and development of frunexian.

Highlights

Progressed clinical development of tecarfarin. Completed the manufacturing of tecarfarin drug product in accordance with current good manufacturing practices (cGMP). Ongoing activities in support of a single-site U.S. Phase 2 study of tecarfarin in LVAD patients as part of the collaboration agreement with Abbott. Investigator discussions for a potential multi-site Phase 2 study of tecarfarin in dialysis patients already treated with warfarin.

Expanded Cadrenal’s portfolio through the acquisition of the assets of eXIthera Pharmaceuticals, including its proprietary portfolio of investigational intravenous (IV) and oral Factor XIa inhibitors, in September 2025. The lead asset, frunexian, is a first-in-class, Phase 2-ready IV Factor XIa inhibitor designed for acute care settings where contact activation of coagulation by medical devices plays a significant role, such as cardiopulmonary bypass, catheter thrombosis, and other blood-contacting implanted cardiac devices.



“We have uniquely positioned ourselves to address gaps in anticoagulation treatment of multiple indications through the development of two differentiated anticoagulants (tecarfarin and frunexian) while benefitting from pathways that provide clear regulatory designations,” commented Quang X. Pham, Chairman & CEO. “Having multiple pathways has allowed us to be prudent and flexible in our strategic approach to achieving critical development milestones as we look to advance our therapies for patients where conventional anticoagulation does not provide sufficient safety or efficacy.”

“Our focus as we finish 2025 is the progression of tecarfarin into clinical applications where significant anticoagulation challenges exist,” Pham continued. “We are in discussions with key partners to move forward a development strategy which we believe is critical to the broader anticoagulation industry to address gaps in care and unlock key value for shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, were $0.7 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2024. General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, were $2.0 million compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2024. Cadrenal reported a net loss of $2.7 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2024.

On September 30, 2025, Cadrenal had cash and cash equivalents of $3.9 million. The Company had approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop novel and differentiated biopharmaceutical products that bridge critical gaps in current acute and chronic anticoagulant therapy. We bridge these gaps by developing novel and differentiated anticoagulants, or blood thinners, designed to provide greater predictability, increased stability, more precise control, and fewer bleeding complications. We currently have two clinical-stage assets: tecarfarin, an oral vitamin K antagonist (VKA) for chronic use, and frunexian, a parenteral small-molecule Factor XIa antagonist for use in acute hospital settings. By targeting underserved patient populations and advancing therapies designed for both chronic and acute use, we aim to reshape standards of care in anticoagulation. For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. Balance Sheets September 30,

2025 December 31, (unaudited) 2024

Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,860,082 $ 10,017,942 Interest receivable 12,791 38,153 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 116,015 42,257 Deferred offering costs 90,838 14,445 Total current assets 4,079,726 10,112,797 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,729 6,944 Other assets 2,167 3,792 Total assets $ 4,087,622 $ 10,123,533 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 614,127 $ 1,502,468 Accrued liabilities 738,548 1,181,490 Total current liabilities 1,352,675 2,683,958 Total liabilities 1,352,675 2,683,958 Stockholders equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 7,500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized, 2,059,754 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025; 1,782,486 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 2,059 1,782 Additional paid-in capital 38,654,043 33,160,576 Accumulated deficit (35,921,155 ) (25,722,783 ) Total stockholders equity 2,734,947 7,439,575 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 4,087,622 $ 10,123,533





CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024

2025 2024

Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses $ 2,044,937 $ 1,674,905 $ 6,955,907 $ 4,013,336 Research and development expenses 688,465 784,646 3,433,845 2,667,382 Depreciation expense 401 407 6,319 1,473 Total operating expenses 2,733,803 2,459,958 10,396,071 6,682,191 Loss from operations (2,733,803 ) (2,459,958 ) (10,396,071 ) (6,682,191 ) Other income Interest and dividend income 48,098 52,129 197,699 218,092 Total other income 48,098 52,129 197,699 218,092 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (2,685,705 ) $ (2,407,829 ) $ (10,198,372 ) $ (6,464,099 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted (1) $ (1.31 ) $ (2.18 ) $ (5.23 ) $ (5.24 ) Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net loss per common share, basic and diluted (1) 2,044,033 1,104,005 1,950,703 1,234,672



