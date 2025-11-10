Stephanie Manzelli of Employ Inc. Wins 2025 Inspiring Leaders Award

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc. , a leading provider of people-first, intelligent hiring solutions through its AI Companions and recruiting platforms JazzHR, Lever and Jobvite, today shared that Chief People Officer Stephanie Manzelli has won the 2025 Inspiring Leaders Award from the Inspiring Workplaces Group (IWG), in partnership with RADICL. The annual program celebrates leaders like Manzelli who strive to uplift their teams, create a positive impact on their organizations and bring people-first cultures to life every day.

Per IWG , winners were nominated by employees and selected based on how well they communicate purpose, build trust and lead inclusively. IWG defines the qualities of an inspiring leader as someone who clearly connects people to the organization’s mission, values and goals, fosters confidence in leadership, ensures every voice is heard and valued and empowers employees to share ideas and feel invested.

An accomplished HR executive known for aligning people strategy with business needs to drive organizational success, Manzelli first joined Employ in February 2024 before being promoted to her current role last November. Before Employ, she served as Vice President, People and Culture at SmartBear, and specialized in driving culture transformations in high-growth environments, leading with heart and discipline. Given her extensive HR experience and deep understanding of the associated technologies, Manzelli was also named a 2025 Top 100 HR Tech Influencer by HR Executive earlier this year.

Employ CEO Dara Brenner commented, “Stephanie is a people-first leader, and that directly reflects Employ’s mission. Her ability to align the CHRO and CEO vision is not just about today’s goals; it is about ensuring that our growth is sustainable and our culture remains strong.”

Matt Manners, founder and CEO of IWG, shared, “These awards celebrate those exceptional leaders who make a tangible, positive impact, setting a standard of empathy, integrity and vision that resonates throughout their teams. They are the catalysts for change, sparking innovation, engagement, a sense of belonging and proving that leadership is about elevating others as much as oneself.”

About Employ

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ meets companies where they are, offering tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring technology, providing three unique ATS platforms (JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite) and AI Companions that work alongside you in your hiring journey. Our intelligent hiring platform is trusted by more than 23,000 customers across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

