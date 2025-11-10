2025 ASDSA Annual Award Winners Announced

Schaumburg, IL, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA), an organization dedicated to advocating on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients, is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual awards, the Patient Safety Hero Award and Top Advocate , to be given at the ASDS Annual Meeting in Chicago.

PATIENT SAFETY HERO AWARD

The 2025 recipients of the Patient Safety Hero Award are recognized for playing a crucial role in the passage of ASDSA’s SUNucate model legislation in New Jersey, which ensures students can access sunscreen and sun-protective clothing in schools and at school-sponsored events without requiring a physician’s note. Their efforts help safeguard the health of children across the state by making sun safety more accessible.

2025 ASDSA Patient Safety Hero Award Winners:

ASDS/A member Kristi Derrick, MD

New Jersey Assemblywoman Nancy Muñoz

Kenvue Advocacy Team

2025 Patient Safety Hero Award Honorable Mention:

ASDS/A member Erika Tvedten, MD

TOP ADVOCATE

Top Advocates are chosen based on their contributions to ASDSA’s efforts throughout the year. These include, but are not limited to, participation in the Congressional In-District Fly-In and being an Advocacy Ambassador. ASDSA applauds these members for their demonstrated commitment to patient safety in the field of dermatologic surgery.

2025 ASDSA Top Advocates:

David Baltazar, DO

M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA

Catherine DiGiorgio, MD

Lawrence Green, MD

Deirdre Hooper, MD

George Hruza, MD, MBA

Rachel Kyllo, MD

Geoffrey Lim, MD

Basia Michalski-McNeely, MD

Kelley Redbord, MD

Maral Skelsey, MD

Kenneth Yu, MD, PhD

2025 Advocacy – Honorable Mentions:

Amy Derick, MD

Seemal Desai, MD

Jessica Krant, MD

Rajiv Nijhawan, MD

Klint Peebles, MD

Divya Srivastava, MD

Shivani Tripathi, MD

Marta Van Beek, MD, MPH

“ASDSA is honored to acknowledge these individuals for their exemplary commitment to patient safety and advocacy,” said ASDSA President M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA. “Their involvement is essential in advancing initiatives like SUNucate and their engagement in advocacy efforts ensures that dermatologic surgeons’ voices are heard and that patients across the country are protected.”

# # #

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA)

With a membership of 6,400+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c)(6) association, dedicated to patient safety and advocacy on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients. For more information, visit asds.net/ASDSA .