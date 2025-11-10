Sun Cruiser Taps Basketball Star Sophie Cunningham as First Athlete Partner

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Cruiser, the fast-growing vodka iced tea brand, is teaming up with women’s basketball star Sophie Cunningham to sponsor her off-season. On the court, Sophie is all intensity and hustle, but off the court she knows how to kick back and have fun, proving that even the most elite athletes know how to let the good times cruise.

Beginning today through the start of the basketball season in May, Sun Cruiser will be helping Sophie bring her off-season dreams to life. A chance to gather friends for getaways, days out on the water, late nights that turn into early mornings and everything in between, Sophie’s Sun Cruiser-sponsored off-season is designed to get outside, have fun and cheers with some Sun Cruisers.

"I play hard, so when it's time to relax, I make it count,” says professional basketball star Sophie Cunningham. “Sun Cruiser gets that — they're all about those moments when you're hanging with your people, soaking up the sun, and genuinely enjoying yourself. Whether it’s on vacation, watching games with friends, or just embracing off-season mode, Sun Cruiser fits right in. I'm pumped to partner with a brand that celebrates and values the importance of downtime and having fun."

Made with real iced tea and real vodka, Sun Cruiser delivers a smooth sip with no bubbles, 4.5% ABV, 100 calories and just 1 gram of sugar per 12oz. serving. Incredibly refreshing and delicious, Sun Cruiser offers just the right amount of sweetness, making it an easy sipping experience wherever the sunshine takes you.

Sun Cruiser knows a thing or two about kicking back and having a good time, so it’s no surprise the brand’s first athlete sponsorship is designated to downtime instead of game time.

"This partnership is all about embracing chill time," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. "Sophie is known for her fierce competitiveness on the court and her unfiltered, fun-loving personality off it, making her the perfect partner to champion the art of the unwind. We're excited to sponsor her off-season and show that the best athletes know how to balance the grind with the good times."

Sun Cruiser x Sophie Cunningham Off-Season Kickoff Party

To kick off the partnership, Sun Cruiser and Sophie will host a pop-up event in New York City on Thursday, November 13, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. EST. Fans can head to SunCruiserxSophie.Eventbrite.com to snag a spot on the guest list to sip Sun Cruiser, enjoy tasty bites, and challenge friends to a “Buckets & Barstools” free throw competition. One lucky fan will even get the chance to go head-to-head against Sophie herself! This ticketed event is free and open to fans 21+, but spots are limited — so act fast.

About Sun Cruiser

Made for those who enjoy the sun on their face and hanging outdoors with friends, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka and Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka are made with real ingredients and premium vodka for a perfect choice to sip and share. At just 100 calories, 4.5% ABV per 12 oz serving, 1 gram of sugar, and no bubbles to weigh you down, Sun Cruiser has just a kiss of sweetness and tastes refreshingly smooth in a mix of delicious flavors. Drinkers can enjoy a variety of Sun Cruiser flavors, including Classic Iced Tea, Peach Iced Tea, Raspberry Iced Tea, Lemonade + Iced Tea, Lemonade, Pink Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade. For more information, follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser and visit us at drinksuncruiser.com.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

