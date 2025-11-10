Banzai Acquires AI Web Development and Hosting Platform Superblocks

Adds AI Agent for Building and Hosting Websites and Landing Pages to Banzai’s Growing Product Suite

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced it has acquired the assets of privately-held Superblocks , an Agentic AI platform for developing and hosting launch-ready SEO-optimized websites. The acquisition closed on November 7, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Superblocks platform allows marketers to easily create and host websites, landing pages, and simple web applications using conversational AI. Features include AI agent mode, design import from Figma or other visual mockups, and built-in hosting for targeted landing pages, e-commerce stores, blogs, chat apps, and portfolio sites. Using the platform’s AI Agent, users can describe what they want in natural language, and the AI agent then generates the user interface, functionality and deployment setup with modern frameworks like React, Vue, or Angular. Websites built with Superblocks are SEO optimized with built with search-engine best practices.

“This acquisition advances Banzai’s vision of building the AI platform for marketing. Building well designed, functional landing pages and websites have traditionally required teams to use rigid template-based site builders or possess extensive web development experience. Superblocks’ AI agent builds beautiful, brand compliant web assets quickly for businesses, marketers and creators,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. “Superblocks adds to our growing AI powered SaaS platform of solutions that make our customers’ lives 10x faster and easier. We believe Superblocks will become a powerful new AI tool for our customers.

“The future of marketing software depends on making the marketer’s job easier through AI and seamlessly integrated solutions. We are building beautifully designed products that leverage AI and automation to deliver results for customers that are faster and easier than ever before. Our growing family of tightly integrated best-in-class products includes webinars, video creation, marketing automation, and now websites and landing pages. This seamless integration and AI context create a moat of better product experience for customers and is helping marketers accomplish more in an AI empowered world,” Davy concluded.

About Superblocks

Superblocks is an online platform for building websites and landing pages using AI that is trusted by 1,000+ founders and creators. Features include AI agent mode, design import from Figma, and built-in hosting for targeted landing pages, e-commerce stores, blogs, chat apps, and portfolio sites. Using the platform’s AI Agent, users can describe what they want in natural language, and the AI agent then generates the user interface, functionality and deployment setup with modern frameworks like React, Vue, or Angular. Websites built with Superblocks are SEO optimized with built with search-engine best practices. For more information visit superblocks.xyz .

Superblocks is not affiliated with DayZero Software Inc., dba Superblocks or www.superblocks.com.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 140,000 customers including RBC, Dell Technologies, New York Life, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, and ActiveCampaign. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

