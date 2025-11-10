Rehabilitation Therapy Market to Reach USD 64.32 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Chronic Diseases and Technological Innovations

Ottawa, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rehabilitation therapy market size was valued at USD 29.45 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 64.32 billion by 2034, rising at a 8.24% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The growth of the market is driven by increased chronic diseases and technological advancements like tele-rehabilitation and robotics.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6247

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market with a share of approximately 40% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe.

By therapy type, the physical therapy segment contributed the biggest revenue share of approximately 42% in the rehabilitation therapy services market in 2024.

By therapy type, the respiratory therapy segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

By application, the orthopaedic rehabilitation segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 37% in the market in 2024.

By application, the neurological rehabilitation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

By service delivery model, the outpatient rehabilitation centres segment led the market with a share of approximately 39% in 2024.

By service delivery model, the home care & tele-rehabilitation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the rehabilitation therapy services market during the forecast period.

By patient group, the adults segment registered its dominance over the global market with a share of approximately 44% in 2024.

By patient group, the geriatric population segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

By end-user, the hospitals & speciality clinics segment held a dominant revenue share of approximately 48% in the market in 2024.

By end-user, the home care settings segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview & Potential

The rehabilitation therapy services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by aging populations, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in accidents and injuries, and a greater awareness of the long-term benefits of rehabilitation. It includes medical and therapeutic interventions aimed at restoring or improving the physical, cognitive, and functional abilities of patients recovering from injury, illness, or chronic conditions. These services cover physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, respiratory therapy, and more. They are essential for recovery from stroke, orthopedic surgeries, neurological disorders, cardiac issues, and musculoskeletal impairments.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 31.88 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 64.32 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 8.24 % Leading Region North America by 40% Market Segmentation By Therapy Type, By Application, By Service Delivery Model, By Patient Group, By End-User, By Region Top Key Players U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., Kindred Healthcare, Genesis Rehab Services, RehabCare (Kindred), Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, Athletico Physical Therapy, NovaCare Rehabilitation, HCR ManorCare (ProMedica), Amedisys, Inc., Interim HealthCare, Brooks Rehabilitation, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, SavaSeniorCare Rehabilitation Services, Concentra Inc., Fresenius Medical Care

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for the Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market?

The rehabilitation therapy services market is driven by a growing ageing population, the increasing prevalence of chronic and neurological diseases, and advancements in technology like tele-rehabilitation. Other factors include rising awareness of rehabilitation's benefits, greater demand for personalised care, and government initiatives.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market?

Technology Integration: A major trend is the integration of technology to improve therapy efficiency and outcomes. This includes robotics, virtual reality, and wearable sensors that allow for remote monitoring and real-time adjustments to treatment plans.

A major trend is the integration of technology to improve therapy efficiency and outcomes. This includes robotics, virtual reality, and wearable sensors that allow for remote monitoring and real-time adjustments to treatment plans. Rise of Outpatient Services: The market is increasingly shifting towards outpatient rehabilitation due to lower costs and patient preference for avoiding hospitalisation.

The market is increasingly shifting towards outpatient rehabilitation due to lower costs and patient preference for avoiding hospitalisation. Increasing Focus on Mental Health and Substance Abuse: The growing number of people with drug abuse, alcoholism, and depression is creating a greater demand for specialised rehabilitation programs that include therapy and counselling.

The growing number of people with drug abuse, alcoholism, and depression is creating a greater demand for specialised rehabilitation programs that include therapy and counselling. Neurological Rehabilitation: There is a growing demand for occupational and speech/language therapy due to the rising incidence of neurological conditions like stroke, spinal injuries, and traumatic brain injuries.

What Is the Growing Challenge in the Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market?

Key challenges in the rehabilitation therapy services market include a shortage of skilled professionals and inadequate infrastructure, especially in rural areas. High costs, limited insurance coverage, and a lack of public and professional awareness also pose significant barriers to access and adoption. Other challenges include logistical issues like transportation and integrating new technology into existing workflows.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market in 2024?

North America dominated the market with a share of approximately 40% in 2024. The North American rehabilitation therapy services market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and neurological conditions, a growing elderly population, and increased healthcare spending, supported by favourable reimbursement policies in countries like the U.S.. Physical therapy is the largest segment, while cognitive therapy is the fastest-growing.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe. The Asia-Pacific rehabilitation therapy services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an ageing population, rising chronic diseases, and increased healthcare infrastructure. Physical therapy is the largest segment, while cognitive therapy is the fastest-growing segment. Key drivers include greater awareness of rehabilitation's benefits, growing urbanisation, and more investment in healthcare facilities.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By Therapy Type,

The physical therapy segment contributed the biggest revenue share of approximately 42% in the rehabilitation therapy services market in 2024. The physical therapy segment is a dominant part of the Rehabilitation Therapy Services market, projected to hold the largest share due to its broad application in treating various conditions like musculoskeletal problems, neurological disorders, and post-operative recovery. Key drivers include a growing elderly population, an increase in chronic diseases, and advancements in rehabilitation technologies like telemedicine and robotics.

The respiratory therapy segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period. The respiratory therapy segment is a key part of the rehabilitation therapy services market, growing due to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases like COPD and asthma. This segment is a fast-growing component of the market, with the home respiratory therapy market, in particular, projected to grow significantly as more patients, especially the elderly, require home oxygen and ventilatory support.

By Application,

The orthopaedic rehabilitation segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 37% in the market in 2024. Its growth is driven by the high prevalence of orthopaedic conditions like arthritis, spinal injuries, and fractures, especially in the growing geriatric population. The segment is also fueled by advancements in technologies and a rising focus on restoring mobility and quality of life after injuries, surgeries, and other health conditions.

The neurological rehabilitation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. The neurological rehabilitation segment of the rehabilitation therapy services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders as well as technological advancements. This segment focuses on helping patients recover from nervous system injuries by using a combination of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cognitive therapy, and psychological support.

By Service Delivery Model,

The outpatient rehabilitation centres segment led the market with a share of approximately 39% in 2024. The outpatient rehabilitation centres market is a significant segment of the rehabilitation therapy services market. Key drivers include the ageing population, increasing chronic diseases, and a shift towards patient-centric, less expensive outpatient care over inpatient services.

The home care & tele-rehabilitation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the rehabilitation therapy services market during the forecast period. The home care & tele-rehabilitation segment of the Rehabilitation Therapy Services market is a rapidly growing area, driven by convenience, technological advancements, and increasing demand from an ageing population with mobility issues and chronic diseases. Tele-rehabilitation is expanding quickly due to its ability to provide personalised and accessible care, leading to lower costs and better outcomes for patients.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By Patient Group,

The adult segment registered its dominance over the global market with a share of approximately 44% in 2024. The adult segment is a dominant force in the rehabilitation therapy services market, accounting for a significant market share due to increased orthopaedic issues, accidental injuries, and chronic conditions. This segment's growth is further fueled by demand for personalised, tech-enabled services like robotic-assisted therapy, telerehabilitation, and virtual reality, which improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

The geriatric population segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. The rehabilitation therapy services market for geriatrics is a rapidly expanding segment, driven by an increasing elderly population and a greater prevalence of chronic conditions, injuries, and mobility issues. Key drivers include the growing number of older adults worldwide, increasing awareness of rehabilitation's benefits, and the demand for specialised services in both institutional settings (like nursing homes) and at home.

By End-user,

The hospitals & speciality clinics segment held a dominant revenue share of approximately 48% in the market in 2024. The hospitals and speciality clinics segment is the largest end-user segment in the rehabilitation therapy services market, dominating the market due to the comprehensive care, advanced technology, and highly trained professionals available in these settings. This dominance is driven by a high influx of patients seeking care for a wide range of conditions, including post-surgery, chronic diseases, and injuries, and the ability of these facilities to offer multiple therapy types in one location.

The home care settings segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. The home care segment of the rehabilitation therapy services market is growing rapidly, driven by an ageing population, rising chronic conditions, and the convenience of home-based care. Factors contributing to its expansion include increased demand for post-surgical rehabilitation at home, technological advancements like telemedicine and wearables, and the desire for cost-effective alternatives to hospital admissions.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global rehabilitation equipment market was valued at USD 17 billion in 2024, increasing to USD 18.42 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 37.34 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.34% from 2025 to 2034.

The global rehabilitation robots market stood at USD 430 million in 2024, rising to USD 495.53 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 1,776.24 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period.

The global stroke rehabilitation market was valued at USD 285 million in 2024, grew to USD 317.02 million in 2025, and is expected to reach about USD 817.06 million by 2034, witnessing a CAGR of 11.24% between 2025 and 2034.

The global medical rehabilitation services market accounted for USD 270.58 billion in 2024, increasing to USD 287.28 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach nearly USD 492.4 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 6.17% over the forecast period.

The global behavioral rehabilitation market is projected to rise from USD 171.88 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 235.89 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.58% from 2025 to 2034.

The global veterinary rehabilitation services market was valued at USD 1.00 billion in 2024, expected to grow to USD 1.12 billion in 2025, and reach nearly USD 3.01 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.74% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In July 2025, the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) announced the launch of “State of Direct Access to Physical Therapist Services” to expand patient access to physical therapist services. The report eliminates outdated referral requirements in state physical therapy licensure laws needed to access physical therapy.

In February 2025, the Soaring Eagles Healthcare Clinic at Husson University announced that it will offer free physical therapy and occupational therapy to patients in need. The clinic provides services to uninsured and insured patients, making therapy more accessible.

Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Key Players List

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Kindred Healthcare

Genesis Rehab Services

RehabCare (Kindred)

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Athletico Physical Therapy

NovaCare Rehabilitation

HCR ManorCare (ProMedica)

Amedisys, Inc.

Interim HealthCare

Brooks Rehabilitation

Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation

SavaSeniorCare Rehabilitation Services

Concentra Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care



Segments Covered in The Report

By Therapy Type

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech & Language Therapy

Respiratory Therapy

Cognitive & Neurological Rehabilitation

Others (Cardiac Rehab, Vocational Therapy, Pediatric Rehab)

By Application

Orthopaedic Rehabilitation

Neurological Rehabilitation

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Pediatric Rehabilitation

Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Sports-related Injuries

Others (Geriatric Care, Post-surgical Recovery)



By Service Delivery Model

Outpatient Rehabilitation Centres

Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals

Homecare & Tele-rehabilitation

Community-based Programs

Others (Specialized Clinics, Wellness Centers)



By Patient Group

Adults

Geriatric Population

Pediatric Population



By End-User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Rehabilitation Centres

Homecare Settings

Academic & Research Institutions

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6247

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest