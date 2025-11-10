Tezos Co-Founder Arthur Breitman to Speak at Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s Ninth Annual Fintech Conference





LONDON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arthur Breitman, the co-founder of Tezos , will take the stage on Wednesday, November 12th, at the upcoming Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s Ninth Annual Fintech Conference. Arthur will join a panel entitled, “Tokenizing the World: Exploring the Potential of Putting Assets on the Blockchain,” in which he and a number of other industry experts will participate in a wide-ranging discussion exploring real-world asset tokenization and the future of onchain finance, and the fundamental changes that blockchain technology can bring to current market infrastructure.

Now in its ninth year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's annual Fintech Conference has established itself as a premier gathering for financial technology leaders, policymakers, and researchers. The 2025 event is co-organized with a number of prestigious partners, including the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, the University of Cambridge, and the Brookings Institution.

Moderated by Aaron Klein, Miriam K. Carliner Chair and Senior Fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution, Arthur will be joined on the panel by senior representatives from Morgan Stanley and Ondo Finance, as well as the Head of Digital Assets for BlackRock.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Arthur said, “US regulators are warming up to the potential of public blockchains to foster financial innovation and expand capital markets, this will allow the industry to serve more meaningful and impactful use cases.”

Tezos is quickly becoming established as a leading platform for tokenized assets, with a number of recent launches underscoring the network’s capability to power innovative use-cases that haven’t been seen elsewhere. The emergence of uranium.io , a purpose-built platform that makes it possible to digitally own and transfer uranium, on the EVM-compatible Etherlink network is one such example. Purpose-built to eliminate barriers to an asset class that is powering the AI revolution, uranium.io is opening up access to a commodity that has been virtually off-limits to investors.

Reflecting on the innovations that tokenization can usher in, Arthur commented, “The real excitement comes from tokenizing important assets that currently lack accessible markets. That’s why I’m specifically excited about uranium.”

About Tezos:

Tezos is an open-source and energy-efficient blockchain designed from the ground up to be resilient, reliable and upgradable. A layer-1 blockchain with a powerful governance model, Tezos underpins a thriving ecosystem of decentralized applications that power the everyday operations of financial institutions, enable next-gen gaming experiences, and support the creation of digital art. Since launching in 2018, Tezos has facilitated hundreds of millions of transactions worth billions of dollars, and attracted a vibrant, global community. As the original proof-of-stake protocol since launch, Tezos is globally supported and used by those who value seamless upgrades and cutting-edge performance.

