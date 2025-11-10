Glasswing Ventures Raises Oversubscribed $200M Fund III to Accelerate AI-native and Frontier Technology Adoption in the Enterprise

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glasswing Ventures, a first-capital-in investor in AI-native and Frontier Technology startups, today announced the successful close of its Fund III with over $200 million in capital commitments dedicated to pre-seed and seed-stage investments. The new fund, which is the largest of the firm’s funds to date, defied the trends of the current venture capital fundraising environment, attracting significantly more capital than its target from existing and new Limited Partners, affirming the firm’s track record and portfolio caliber. Two investments have already been made out of Fund III.

Since launching its first fund in 2018, Glasswing Ventures has made 70 investments in startups transforming the enterprise B2B and cybersecurity markets. It was the first institutional investor in over 90% of those companies.

"We are at a tipping point where AI is moving from incremental adoption to systemic transformation of the enterprise," said Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures. “Fund III enables us to back the founders who are not just adapting to this shift but defining it and building enduring category leaders in enterprise and security markets.”

Backing the Next Wave of AI and Frontier Tech

Glasswing Ventures’ investment theses are rooted in the belief that disruption occurs when technological breakthroughs converge with market readiness. With a 14-person team of builders and operators, Glasswing Ventures has developed deep ties with top-tier AI research universities and the nationwide startup ecosystem, gaining exclusive access to the researchers, engineers, and innovators driving the next generation of Frontier Technology.

Fund III will extend this advantage by continuing to invest in enterprise applications, cybersecurity innovations, and AI-native productivity and automation, including ERP, procurement, and workflow systems. These platforms embed AI directly into business operations to drive efficiency, resilience, and human-AI symbiosis at scale. The fund will also double down on its investments in the frontier technologies at the forefront of enterprise transformation, including:

Vertical AI : AI-native platforms that optimize entire workflows within specific industries.

: AI-native platforms that optimize entire workflows within specific industries. Physical AI : Autonomous systems capable of perceiving, understanding, and performing complex actions in the context of the real (physical) world.

: Autonomous systems capable of perceiving, understanding, and performing complex actions in the context of the real (physical) world. AI adaptive infrastructure : AI agents and models with reinforcement-learning frameworks built into their core to help them consistently iterate and improve.

: AI agents and models with reinforcement-learning frameworks built into their core to help them consistently iterate and improve. Intelligent enterprise defense : Autonomous threat detection and remediation for coordinated optimized defense.

: Autonomous threat detection and remediation for coordinated optimized defense. Collaborative intelligence platforms : AI-native systems that embed directly into workflows, enabling humans and AI to work together.

: AI-native systems that embed directly into workflows, enabling humans and AI to work together. Next-gen compute: Systems that leverage technologies ranging from distributed architectures to quantum, enabling breakthroughs in speed and scale.

“Defensible innovation is what separates enduring companies from fleeting ones,” said Rick Grinnell, Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures. “As all products and companies today say they are AI-powered, the ones that leverage AI to build durable moats will move beyond being shiny tools and become indispensable platforms within enterprise workflows.”

Founder Support: Where Velocity Meets Durability

In addition to its thematic focus, with a larger Fund III, Glasswing will continue to lead and co-lead pre-seed and seed funding rounds and provide follow-on rounds through meaningful reserves. The firm’s strength lies in the combined technical and business expertise of its team, seasoned operating partners, and exclusive advisory councils of 62 members, which provides founders direct access to enterprise customers, top talent, and domain expertise. This strategically curated Trust Network enables Glasswing’s portfolio companies to compress years of growth into a matter of months.

“Our goal is to be a force multiplier for founders from the very beginning,” said Kleida Martiro, Managing Director, Glasswing Ventures. “Capital alone cannot do that. It takes conviction at inception, astute foresight, and robust networks to unlock opportunity faster than founders can on their own. With Fund III, we are amplifying that model so our founders can not only win early but build businesses designed to endure market cycles and industry shifts.”

Market Momentum

Glasswing Ventures enters Fund III with strong tailwinds from Fund I and II investments, where its core portfolio has collectively raised more than $650 million in follow-on capital and is well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating enterprise demand for AI and security.

According to IDC , enterprises worldwide are projected to spend about $307 billion on AI solutions in 2025 and $632 billion by 2028. Gartner, Inc. reports that worldwide end-user spending on information security is projected to reach $213 billion in 2025, up from $193 billion in 2024. Spending is estimated to increase 12.5% in 2026.

Fund III is expected to fund 25 startup companies over its investment period, further advancing Glasswing Ventures as a leading player in shaping frontier technologies through breakthrough innovation and pioneering entrepreneurs.

About Glasswing Ventures

Glasswing Ventures is a first-capital-in venture capital firm dedicated to building the future of enterprise and security through AI and Frontier Technology. The firm combines deep domain expertise, decades of building, operating, and investing experience, and the guidance of world-class advisory councils to identify and partner with exceptional founders at their earliest stages and help them scale. The firm is committed to backing the AI-native and Frontier Tech platforms and products that will transform markets, establish new categories, and power the next generation of enduring global companies. Visit Glasswing Ventures for more information.

