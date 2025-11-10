Seanergy Maritime Announces the Date for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025, Financial Results, Conference Call, and Webcast

Earnings Release: Thursday, November 13, 2025, Before Market Open in New York

Conference Call and Webcast: Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

GLYFADA, Greece, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, prior to the open of the market in New York on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Seanergy’s senior management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Audio Webcast:

There will be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website, following the Webcast & Presentations section under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on Seanergy’s website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, by following this link.

Conference Call Details:

Participants have the option to register for the call using the following link. You can use any number from the list or add your phone number and let the system call you right away.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a prominent pure-play Capesize shipping company publicly listed in the U.S. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. The Company’s operating fleet consists of 20 vessels (2 Newcastlemax and 18 Capesize) with an average age of approximately 14.3 years and an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,633,861 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”.

Please visit our Company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including with respect to the impact or applicability of the newly-announced Chinese port fees. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company’s operating or financial results; the Company’s liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, impacts of litigation, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; broader market impacts arising from trade disputes or war (or threatened war) or international hostilities, such as between Israel and Hamas or Iran, China and Taiwan and between Russia and Ukraine; risks associated with the length and severity of pandemics, including their effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company’s filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Seanergy Investor Relations

Tel: +30 213 0181 522

E-mail: ir@seanergy.gr