Network Automation Market Surges to $12.38 billion by 2030 - Dominated by Cisco (US), IBM (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China)

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Network Automation Market is expected to grow from USD 7.88 billion in 2025 to USD 12.38 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Network Automation Market"

150 - Tables

71 - Figures

410 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156261086

Network Automation Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising network complexity & scale

Need for operational efficiency & cost reduction

Restraints

High initial investment & integration challenges

Lack of skilled workforce

Opportunities

Integration of AI and ML in network automation to drive autonomous networks

5G & edge computing expansion

List of Top Companies in Network Automation Market

Cisco (US)

IBM (US)

HPE (US)

Huawei (China)

VMware (US)

Arista Networks (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Extreme Networks (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156261086

The growing security and compliance needs, coupled with the rising frequency of cyber threats, are pushing enterprises to automate monitoring, patching, and policy management, which is driving the growth of the network automation market. Additionally, the rollout of 5G and edge infrastructure is creating massive, distributed, and low-latency network environments that cannot be managed manually, thus fueling demand for automated solutions. At the same time, advancements in AI, ML, analytics, and zero-touch provisioning are enabling self-healing, predictive, and highly resilient networks. The cloud-first shift and remote workforce trends further strengthen the case for network automation across industries. The network automation business landscape is poised for rapid change with advancements such as zero-touch service management, AI/ML-driven operations (AIOps), and the integration of generative AI with digital twins for predictive modeling and risk-free network simulations. Emerging paradigms, such as intent-based networking, Infrastructure-as-Code, and Open RAN, are driving the creation of more programmable, disaggregated, and vendor-neutral environments. Meanwhile, edge computing, private 5G, and deterministic networking are generating demand for automation at scale with ultra-low latency and high reliability. On the regulatory front, policies supporting private or captive 5G networks, stricter cybersecurity and compliance mandates, evolving spectrum and standardization rules, and growing sustainability requirements are reshaping enterprise adoption priorities.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the network automation market

The network automation market in North America is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the region’s strong technology adoption, mature infrastructure, and early embrace of cloud, virtualization, and 5G. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period, with the US leading growth due to high investments in data centers, telecom, and enterprise digital transformation. Key drivers include the need to reduce manual operations and human error, enhance security and compliance, and improve agility across increasingly complex hybrid networks. Trends such as intent-based networking, AI- and ML-driven automation, and cloud-based deployments are reshaping network operations, while challenges remain around integrating legacy systems, addressing skill gaps, and managing security risks. Major players, including Cisco, HPE, IBM, Arista Networks, and NetBrain Technologies, are active in the market, with opportunities concentrated in the telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors that demand scalable, secure, and efficient network automation solutions.

Based on offerings, the services segment is expected to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment of the network automation market, comprising professional services and managed services, plays a critical role in driving adoption and ensuring the long-term success of automation initiatives. Professional services are primarily focused on consulting, design, integration, and training, enabling enterprises to develop and implement tailored automation strategies effectively. Managed services, on the other hand, are gaining prominence as organizations increasingly outsource the ongoing management, monitoring, and optimization of their automated network environments to ensure cost efficiency, compliance, and operational resilience. These services accelerate deployment and also reduce the complexity of managing dynamic network infrastructures, positioning the services segment as a key enabler of market growth.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=156261086

By network type, the data center networks segment is expected to have the largest market share

Data center networks form the backbone of enterprise IT infrastructure, and automation is increasingly being adopted to enhance operational efficiency, scalability, and security. The complexity of modern data centers, driven by virtualization, multi-cloud adoption, and high-performance workloads, has created a pressing need for automated provisioning, configuration, monitoring, and troubleshooting. Automation in data center networks reduces manual intervention, minimizes downtime, and optimizes resource utilization. It enables enterprises to dynamically manage traffic, ensure compliance with security policies, and accelerate application delivery, making it a critical driver of digital transformation strategies.

The network automation market presents a wide range of opportunities as enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate their digital transformations. The rapid adoption of 5G and private networks presents significant opportunities for automation in telecom, Industry 4.0, and mission-critical sectors, where ultra-low latency and reliability are essential. Cloud-first and hybrid IT strategies are creating demand for automation platforms that can unify management across on-premises, multi-cloud, and edge environments. AI- and ML-driven AIOps, digital twins, and intent-based networking are opening opportunities for vendors to deliver predictive, self-healing, and compliance-ready solutions that reduce downtime and improve agility. Regulatory pushes for cybersecurity, Zero Trust adoption, and sustainability create new market space for automation tools that ensure continuous compliance, security enforcement, and energy efficiency. Additionally, SMEs and emerging markets represent untapped growth potential, as cost-effective, subscription-based, and managed automation services (NaaS) lower barriers to entry.

Get access to the latest updates on Network Automation Companies and Network Automation Industry