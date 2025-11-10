United States Mushroom Forecast Report 2025: A $34.7 Billion Market by 2033, Driven by Rising Demand for Plant-Based and Functional Foods, & Expansion of the Foodservice and Retail Sectors

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Mushroom Market Report by Mushroom Type, Form, Distribution Channel, End-Use, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Mushroom Market is expected to reach US$ 34.7 billion by 2033 from US$ 17.56 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.86% from 2025 to 2033.

The market is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for nutritious, plant-based foods and growing adoption across the food and pharmaceutical industries. The United States Mushroom Market shows regional variations, with California leading production due to favorable climate and infrastructure, followed by Pennsylvania, Texas, and Florida, where rising demand from restaurants and retailers is driving market expansion.







The United States Mushroom Market is evolving rapidly, supported by rising consumer awareness of health, wellness, and sustainable food choices. Mushrooms, being rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and proteins, have become an integral part of modern diets. The shift toward plant-based eating habits and the rising popularity of functional foods are key trends influencing market dynamics. Increasing incorporation of mushrooms in packaged and ready-to-eat foods, coupled with innovation in mushroom-based meat substitutes, has further strengthened the market outlook. Moreover, advancements in cultivation techniques and supply chain management are improving productivity and quality, enhancing availability across retail and foodservice channels nationwide.



In addition to their culinary applications, mushrooms are gaining traction in nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals due to their immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties. Functional varieties such as reishi, lion's mane, and cordyceps are witnessing heightened demand among health-conscious consumers. The growing focus on organic and locally sourced products is also driving market expansion, particularly among environmentally aware consumers. Food manufacturers and restaurants are responding to these trends by expanding their mushroom-based product portfolios and introducing new recipes catering to diverse dietary preferences. The use of sustainable and climate-resilient cultivation methods is further aligning with national goals for agricultural innovation and environmental responsibility.



Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces challenges related to perishability and limited shelf life. Maintaining freshness and quality during transportation and storage remains a key concern for producers and distributors. Additionally, fluctuations in weather conditions and production costs may affect supply stability. However, investments in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and vertical farming are helping overcome these obstacles. With continuous innovation and expanding consumer acceptance, the United States Mushroom Market is expected to maintain positive momentum in the coming years, driven by the convergence of health, sustainability, and culinary innovation.



Key Factors Driving the United States Mushroom Market Growth

Rising Demand for Plant-Based and Functional Foods



Growing consumer preference for plant-based diets is one of the most influential factors driving the U.S. mushroom market. Mushrooms serve as a nutrient-dense, sustainable alternative to animal-based products, providing essential vitamins, fiber, and umami flavor. Their versatility allows integration into various cuisines and processed foods, from meat substitutes to soups and sauces.

As consumers seek healthier and more ethical food options, mushrooms have become a core component of vegan and vegetarian diets. Functional varieties like shiitake, maitake, and reishi are increasingly used in supplements for their health benefits. Food manufacturers are capitalizing on this demand by developing mushroom-enriched snacks, beverages, and protein products. The growing focus on nutrition, wellness, and sustainability continues to boost mushroom consumption across the United States, reinforcing their role as a staple ingredient in health-conscious food innovations.



Expansion of the Foodservice and Retail Sectors



The rapid growth of the foodservice and retail industries in the United States is significantly contributing to mushroom market expansion. Restaurants, quick-service chains, and catering services are increasingly incorporating mushrooms into menus to meet rising consumer demand for fresh, plant-based meals. The versatility of mushrooms in pizzas, salads, soups, and vegan dishes makes them a preferred ingredient across cuisines. Retailers are also expanding their fresh produce sections, offering a wide range of mushroom varieties, including organic and exotic options.

The availability of pre-packaged, ready-to-cook mushrooms in supermarkets and online stores has improved accessibility for consumers. Furthermore, partnerships between growers and distributors ensure consistent supply to food retailers nationwide. The synergy between rising dining-out trends, online grocery growth, and culinary innovation is fostering continuous demand for mushrooms across multiple distribution channels.



Technological Advancements in Cultivation and Processing



Technological innovations in cultivation, harvesting, and packaging are transforming the mushroom industry in the United States. Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), hydroponics, and vertical farming are enabling year-round production, improving yields, and minimizing environmental impact. Advanced climate control systems, automated irrigation, and precision farming techniques ensure consistent quality and optimize resource efficiency. These methods allow producers to overcome seasonal fluctuations and maintain steady supply chains.

In addition, improved storage and packaging technologies extend shelf life and preserve freshness, reducing post-harvest losses. Automation in harvesting and processing is lowering labor costs and enhancing scalability for commercial producers. Research and development in new mushroom strains and cultivation practices are expanding product diversity. Collectively, these advancements are driving higher productivity, sustainability, and profitability across the U.S. mushroom industry, supporting market growth over the forecast period.



Challenges in the United States Mushroom Market

Perishability and Supply Chain Constraints



One of the major challenges in the U.S. mushroom market is the product's high perishability. Mushrooms are sensitive to temperature and humidity changes, requiring precise handling during storage and distribution. Delays or improper conditions can lead to rapid spoilage, resulting in significant losses for producers and retailers. Maintaining quality across extended supply chains, especially for exotic and imported varieties, adds complexity and cost.

Small-scale growers often face difficulties accessing advanced cold storage and logistics infrastructure, limiting market reach. The challenge is particularly pronounced in regions with extreme climate variations. To address these issues, investments in refrigerated transportation, modified-atmosphere packaging, and real-time tracking technologies are becoming essential. Strengthening cold chain infrastructure and adopting smart logistics solutions are critical for ensuring product freshness and minimizing waste in the mushroom supply network.



Fluctuating Production Costs and Labor Shortages



The mushroom industry in the United States is labor-intensive, requiring skilled workers for cultivation, harvesting, and packaging. Labor shortages, combined with rising wages, have increased operational costs for producers. Additionally, mushroom cultivation depends on specific environmental conditions, making production vulnerable to fluctuations in energy prices and input costs. Factors such as substrate availability, transportation expenses, and climate control also impact profitability.

Smaller farms often struggle to absorb these costs, leading to uneven competition with larger producers. The complexity of maintaining consistent yields and managing disease outbreaks further adds to operational challenges. Automation and advanced farming systems offer potential solutions but require high initial investments. Addressing workforce shortages through training and technological integration will be crucial for sustaining long-term growth and ensuring affordability within the U.S. mushroom market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $34.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.

Bonduelle Fresh Europe

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

Monaghan Mushrooms Inc.

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

OKECHAMP S.A.

Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

The Mushroom Company

Market Segmentations

Mushroom Type

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

Form

Fresh Mushroom

Canned Mushroom

Dried Mushroom

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Others

End Use

Food Processing Industry

Food Service Sector

Direct Consumption

Others

States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46ltoc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment