1847 Holdings to Host Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (OTCID: LBRA), a holding company specializing in identifying overlooked, deep-value investment opportunities in middle-market businesses, today announced that it will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter 2025 ended September 30, 2025. The call will also include an update on the Company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-407-9219 for U.S. callers or +1 412-652-1274 for international callers.

A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=9SGVDfOv or on the Company’s Investor Relations section of the website, 1847holdings.com.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to LBRA@crescendo-ir.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of the website (1847holdings.com ) through November 12, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through December 12, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or +1 201-612-7415 for international callers and entering access code 13757148.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCID: LBRA), a diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

