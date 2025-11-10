Dark Chocolate Market Report 2025: Players Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts 2024-2033

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dark Chocolate Market: Players Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dark Chocolate industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 130.58 Billion by 2033, from US$ 66.37 Billion in 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.81% between 2025 and 2033.







Growing consumer knowledge of dark chocolate's health benefits is fueling the market share's rapid expansion worldwide. Antioxidants, flavonoids, and polyphenols found in dark chocolate promote heart health, enhance cognitive function, and lower inflammation. Due to its higher cocoa content and lower sugar level than milk chocolate, black chocolate is becoming more and more popular among consumers as worries about obesity and diabetes grow. Additionally, in order to meet improved health-related needs, producers have been forced by the functional food movement to include more dark chocolates that are high in probiotics, adaptogens, and superfoods. Innovation in the creation of dairy-free or natural dark chocolate products is also influenced by the growth of the clean-label organic and plant-based markets.



For example, Justin's introduced USDA-certified organic Dark Chocolate Candy Pieces in January 2024, adding non-GMO, ethically sourced Dark Chocolate Peanut and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter goodies to its chocolate line. Furthermore, dark chocolate in all of its premium varieties becomes more acceptable as people's disposable incomes rise and they look for guilt-free enjoyment. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that these health-conscious trends will support the global market's consistent expansion.



List of Leading Companies in the Dark Chocolate Market

Nestle S.A.

Founding: 1866

Headquarters: Switzerland



Food and drink items like infant food, bottled water, cereals, chocolates, coffee, and meal products are produced and marketed by Nestle SA. In addition, they offer pet food, dairy goods, nutritional products, ice cream, frozen foods, and plant-based foods. Among the leading brands are Purina, Maggi, Kit Kat, and Nescafe. Nestle operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.



The Hershey Company

Founded: 1894

Headquarters: United States



The Hershey Company is a well-known producer and distributor of snacks, beverages, and chocolate and non-chocolate confections. Products under well-known names including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, and Brookside include chocolate bars, gum, mints, protein snacks, popcorn, pretzels, and spreads. Hershey provides a wide range of merchants, including mass merchandisers, convenience stores, pharmacies, and vending machines. With a strong market presence, the company serves clients worldwide by supplying their favorite snacks throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.



Mondelez International, Inc.

Year of Formation: 2012

Headquarters: United States



One of the leading snack food companies in the world, Mondelez International Inc. produces and distributes chocolate, biscuits, baked snacks, gum, candies, cheese, supermarket items, and powdered drinks. Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar, Tate's Bake Shop, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone are some of the brands in its portfolio. Supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, pharmacies, and gas stations are some of the distribution channels that Mondelez uses to distribute its goods. Direct retail delivery, warehouses, distribution centers, and third-party distributors are all part of the company's extensive distribution network. With a wide global presence, Mondelez serves customers in numerous markets across the globe.



AMUL Industries Pvt Ltd

Formation: 1946

Headquarters: India



One of the leading Indian producers of auto parts for both domestic and international markets is AMUL Industries Pvt. Ltd. The company was established in 1982 and produces precision-engineered automotive parts, including steering parts, crankshafts, rocker arms, connecting rods, and other engine and chassis parts. Major automakers, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tier-one suppliers for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, tractors, and two-wheelers, are among the companies that AMUL Industries exports to and supplies. The organization, which has multiple production centers with advanced technology and testing facilities, is well-known for its quality, inventiveness, and economical manufacturing costs. In compliance with global standards and consumer preferences, AMUL, which holds ISO/TS certification, is expanding its global reach by exporting its goods to countries in Europe, America, and Asia.



Meiji Holdings Co. ltd

Year of establishment: 2009

Head Office: China



Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. is a multifaceted Japanese company that operates in the dairy, confectionery, pharmaceutical, and nutrition sectors. Milk, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, chocolates, and gummy candy are all part of its wide range of products, which also includes nutritional and protein products, cosmetic supplements, immunizations, and generic medications. Meiji also operates substantial activities in India through its contract manufacturing and development companies (CMO/CDMO). Products from well-known brands like Meiji, Savas, Amino Collagen, Galbo, and Kinoko no Yama are sold by the company. With production sites, research and development centers, and sales offices spread throughout Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, Meiji is well-established in the consumer and healthcare sectors and places a significant emphasis on quality, innovation, and worldwide reach in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.



Latest News and Developments in Dark Chocolate Industry:

In May 2025, the chocolate company HU introduced wrapped Dark Chocolate Bites as part of an expansion of their product line. Three types are available: Cashew Butter + Pure Vanilla Bean, Hazelnut Butter, and a brand-new taste called Creamy Coconut.

The Dark Chocolate Variety Pack was introduced by the Canadian firm Awake Chocolate in November 2024. Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate and Salted Almond Dark Chocolate are the two new tastes of the recently introduced chocolate goods.

February 2023: In an effort to maintain its dominant position in the moulded chocolate market, Mars Wrigley India just launched a new product that ventures into the dark chocolate market. This move fits into the company's strategy to increase its premium product line and cater to consumers' increasing desire for dark chocolate.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $66.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $130.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Revenue Analysis

Nestle S.A.

The Hershey Company

Mondelez International, Inc.

AMUL Industries Pvt Ltd

Meiji Holdings Co. ltd

Saputo Inc.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

Hotel Chocolat Group plc.

Ferrero International S.A.

Mars, Incorporated

The Hershey Company

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Guittard Chocolate Company

Theo Chocolate

Valrhona, Inc.

Dark Chocolate Market & Forecast

Historical Trends

Forecast Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Company Analysis

Overview

Company History and Mission

Business Model and Operations

Workforce

Key Persons

Executive Leadership

Operational Management

Division Leaders

Board Composition

Recent Development & Strategies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Investments

Sustainability Analysis

Renewable Energy Adoption

Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

Product Analysis

Product Profile

Quality Standards

Product Pipeline

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ymzcx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment