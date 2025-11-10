Silvaco Reaches Settlement Resolving Prior Litigation with Former Nangate Shareholders

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO) (“Silvaco” or the “Company”), today announced that it has reached a settlement resolving all matters related to its prior litigation with former Nangate shareholders, the Court of Appeal has reversed the fraud and breach of contract verdicts, and the parties have dismissed all claims.

A Silvaco spokesperson stated: “We have consistently rejected any suggestion of fraud or breach of contract regarding the acquisition of Nangate, and we are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute.” Silvaco continues to focus on advancing its semiconductor design solutions and serving its global customers.

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Egypt, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Learn more at silvaco.com.

