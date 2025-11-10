Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopsy Devices Market: Key Players Analysis Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Biopsy Devices market is anticipated to grow at US$ 4.02 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.43 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.75% during the period of 2025 to 2033. A few of the primary drivers of the market include the increasing need for personalized care, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and the need for minimally invasive treatments to enhance patient comfort and reduce recovery times.







Biopsy equipment are medical devices used to remove tissue samples from the body for the purposes of diagnosis. Biopsy equipment is very important in disease identification, especially cancer, since it enables doctors to examine cells in a laboratory environment. There are different types of biopsy equipment such as needle biopsy equipment, punch biopsy equipment, and surgical biopsy tools, each specific to a different medical condition or body area.



Needle biopsy machines, including fine-needle aspirators and core needle biopsy systems, can be utilized for non-invasive sampling, enabling physicians to obtain tissue with minimal effect on healthy tissue in the area. Punch biopsy equipment is frequently used for skin sampling, whereas surgical biopsy equipment can be required for deeper or more extensive tissue sampling.



Use of biopsy devices makes early diagnosis and correct detection possible, allowing for timely and suitable treatment strategies. Biopsy devices are becoming more accurate and less invasive as technology evolves, making them more comfortable for patients and enhancing the quality of care. Their role in contemporary medicine cannot be overemphasized since they offer critical information for guiding treatment and improving patient care.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Revenue Analysis

Cardinal Health, Inc

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Olympus Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Cook Medical (Cook Group)

INRAD, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Global Biopsy Devices Market

Historical Trends

Forecast Analysis

Market Share Analysis - Global Biopsy Devices Industry

Company Analysis

Overview

Company History and Mission

Business Model and Operations

Workforce

Key Persons

Executive Leadership

Operational Management

Division Leaders

Board Composition

Recent Development & Strategies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Investments

Sustainability Analysis

Renewable Energy Adoption

Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

Product Analysis

Product Profile

Quality Standards

Product Pipeline

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

