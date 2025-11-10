Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopsy Devices Market: Key Players Analysis Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Biopsy Devices market is anticipated to grow at US$ 4.02 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.43 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.75% during the period of 2025 to 2033. A few of the primary drivers of the market include the increasing need for personalized care, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and the need for minimally invasive treatments to enhance patient comfort and reduce recovery times.
Biopsy equipment are medical devices used to remove tissue samples from the body for the purposes of diagnosis. Biopsy equipment is very important in disease identification, especially cancer, since it enables doctors to examine cells in a laboratory environment. There are different types of biopsy equipment such as needle biopsy equipment, punch biopsy equipment, and surgical biopsy tools, each specific to a different medical condition or body area.
Needle biopsy machines, including fine-needle aspirators and core needle biopsy systems, can be utilized for non-invasive sampling, enabling physicians to obtain tissue with minimal effect on healthy tissue in the area. Punch biopsy equipment is frequently used for skin sampling, whereas surgical biopsy equipment can be required for deeper or more extensive tissue sampling.
Use of biopsy devices makes early diagnosis and correct detection possible, allowing for timely and suitable treatment strategies. Biopsy devices are becoming more accurate and less invasive as technology evolves, making them more comfortable for patients and enhancing the quality of care. Their role in contemporary medicine cannot be overemphasized since they offer critical information for guiding treatment and improving patient care.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.43 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$4.02 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Revenue Analysis
- Cardinal Health, Inc
- Hologic, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Medtronic plc.
- Olympus Corporation
- CONMED Corporation
- Argon Medical Devices, Inc.
- Cook Medical (Cook Group)
- INRAD, Inc.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- Stryker Corporation
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
Global Biopsy Devices Market
- Historical Trends
- Forecast Analysis
Market Share Analysis - Global Biopsy Devices Industry
Company Analysis
Overview
- Company History and Mission
- Business Model and Operations
- Workforce
Key Persons
- Executive Leadership
- Operational Management
- Division Leaders
- Board Composition
Recent Development & Strategies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Investments
Sustainability Analysis
- Renewable Energy Adoption
- Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
- Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
- Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
- Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
Product Analysis
- Product Profile
- Quality Standards
- Product Pipeline
- Product Benchmarking
Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
