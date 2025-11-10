Flooring Expert Darcie Strehlow of Rapid City Explains What to Do Before Installing New Floors for HelloNation

RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What steps should homeowners take before starting a flooring installation project? According to a HelloNation article , preparation is the most important factor in achieving lasting results. Flooring Expert Darcie Strehlow of Thornton Flooring in Rapid City, South Dakota, outlines how careful subfloor preparation, moisture testing, and acclimating materials can make all the difference in the outcome of a home renovation.

Installing new floors can transform the look and feel of any home. But as Strehlow explains, the process involves more than just choosing materials or colors. Before the first plank, tile, or carpet square is placed, homeowners should focus on the groundwork that ensures both durability and beauty. Flooring installation begins with clearing the area completely. Furniture, rugs, and personal items need to be removed to create a clean, open space. This allows installers to concentrate on layout precision rather than maneuvering around obstacles.

Once the space is empty, attention turns to subfloor preparation. Every type of flooring—from hardwood to vinyl—depends on a stable and level base. Small imperfections or debris left on the surface can cause unevenness or adhesive problems once the new flooring is laid. Dust, dirt, and residue should be cleared to allow adhesives or underlayments to bond securely. Without this step, flooring installation can suffer from lifting, cracking, or shifting over time.

Moisture testing is another critical part of pre-installation work. Many homeowners overlook this step, but as Strehlow notes, it can determine whether a floor will stand the test of time. In spaces such as basements, kitchens, or bathrooms, excess moisture can cause warping, buckling, or mold. Professionals use moisture meters to check humidity levels in wood or concrete subfloors. If levels are too high, the area should dry completely or receive a moisture barrier before flooring installation begins. By conducting proper moisture testing, homeowners avoid costly repairs and maintain the long-term integrity of their floors.

Leveling the floor is the next essential stage. Even small dips or bumps can lead to problems such as squeaks, cracks, or uneven seams once the floor is in place. Installers often use leveling compounds or sanding tools to correct inconsistencies. A properly leveled floor not only ensures a smooth finish but also enhances the comfort and stability of the new surface. This kind of detailed subfloor preparation makes a major difference in the performance of any flooring material, especially rigid ones like laminate or tile.

Environmental conditions also play a key role. Flooring materials expand or contract depending on temperature and humidity. For that reason, experts recommend taking time to acclimate flooring before installation. This means storing wood or vinyl planks in the room where they will be installed for several days. Acclimation allows the material to adjust naturally to the indoor environment. Without this step, homeowners might see gaps, buckling, or lifted edges after installation. To achieve a professional result, it’s worth allowing flooring to acclimate properly before it’s secured in place.

Before installation day, homeowners should also check surrounding elements such as door frames, baseboards, and trim. Loosening or removing these pieces helps ensure a cleaner, more polished edge once the new flooring is installed. In some cases, doors might need trimming to account for changes in height from new materials. Planning these small details early in the process helps avoid time-consuming adjustments later.

For homes undergoing major home renovation projects, removing old flooring correctly is another step that cannot be skipped. Old carpet tack strips, nails, and adhesives must be removed completely to prevent interference with the new surface. Some older adhesives, particularly under vinyl flooring, may require special disposal. Professional installers are trained to handle these materials safely, ensuring that new floors are laid over a clean, hazard-free foundation.

Once the subfloor is clean, dry, and level, and the materials have been properly acclimated, the flooring installation can proceed with confidence. Following these preparatory steps helps prevent common issues and extends the lifespan of the new surface. Homeowners who pay close attention to subfloor preparation and moisture testing can expect not only a smoother installation but also better long-term flooring maintenance.

Strehlow emphasizes that every home has unique conditions. Moisture, temperature, and structural variations mean that preparation cannot be treated as a one-size-fits-all process. Consulting a professional ensures that each factor—from leveling the floor to acclimating materials—is addressed correctly. A well-prepared installation area reduces stress and helps homeowners enjoy their investment for many years.

Proper planning and attention to detail may take extra time before the actual flooring installation begins, but the effort pays off with lasting beauty and performance. By prioritizing subfloor preparation, moisture testing, and acclimating materials, homeowners set themselves up for success in any home renovation project.

“What to Do Before Installing New Floors” features insights from Darcie Strehlow, Flooring Expert of Rapid City, South Dakota, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



Brayden Huff

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7ce9acd-11d5-4f90-b433-190651b9c301