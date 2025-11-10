Ginger Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players, Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ginger Market: Players Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The worldwide market for ginger is anticipated to expand from USD 4.41 billion in 2024 to USD 7.50 billion in 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2025-2033

This expansion is due to rising demand for ginger in food and drinks, health supplements, and traditional medicine. Furthermore, an increased preference for nature-based remedies and the increasing application of ginger in the food service industry are driving the growth of the market.







Ginger, a tropical Zingiberaceae plant, is commonly known for its pungent, spicy, and aromatic rhizome, which is the most characteristic feature of the plant. It is found native to Southeast Asia and used for thousands of years in both culinary and medicinal ways. Ginger is available in several forms, ranging from fresh, dried, and powdered, making it a permanent feature of many global cuisines, most notably Asian, Indian, and Middle Eastern cooking. Ginger adds flavor to many kinds of food, such as curries, soups, teas, sauces, and desserts.



Aside from its use in food, ginger has also been prized for its medicinal use for centuries. It is extensively documented for its medicinal use in alleviating digestion, nausea, and inflammation. Frequently applied as a natural remedy to counteract motion sickness and indigestion, ginger may also relieve pain in cases of arthritis. Ginger is also commonly consumed in soft drinks such as ginger tea, ginger ale, and ginger beer. In the cosmetic industry, ginger is added to a number of products because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which can contribute to skin health and healthy hair.



World's Top Ginger Companies List



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Founded: 1902

Headquarters: United States of America



Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) is a global agribusiness that produces, processes, stores, transports, and markets agricultural commodities and ingredients. The company is a leader in food and beverage ingredients sourced from oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other grains. ADM has a diverse portfolio of natural flavors, nutritional ingredients, vegetable oils, sweeteners, flour, animal feed, and biofuels. ADM manages the storage and transportation of commodities like corn, wheat, barley, and oilseeds through its extensive global infrastructure. It also provides farmer services, logistics, and transport services. With widespread coverage in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, ADM is a leading company in the global food supply chain and continues to support sustainable and innovative farming.



Kerry Group

Established: 1972

Head Office: Ireland



Kerry Group plc is a global leader in functional and nutritional ingredient solutions to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. Its broad portfolio of products includes flavors, enzymes, lipids, fermented ingredients, probiotics, bioactives, and other health-related ingredients. Kerry also produces chilled foods, dairy flavors, texturants, taste modulators, and variety of sweet and savory products. The company markets its products under renowned brands such as DaVinci Gourmet, Big Train, Golden Dipt, and Island Oasis. With its wide distribution network across retailers, convenience stores, and online, Kerry offers customers across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Americas consumer-driven, sustainable nutrition solutions fueled by innovation.



Olam International Limited Company

Establishment: 1989

Head office: Singapore



Olam International Ltd, which is owned entirely by Temasek Capital (Private) Limited, is a multinational agribusiness firm engaged in food ingredient and agricultural product sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution. Its diversified portfolio includes edible oils, spices, cocoa, coffee, food staples, and packaged foods, alongside infrastructure, logistics, and commodity financing services. Olam is represented in the entire value chain - from farm to shelf - delivering food and industrial raw materials. It has a presence in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, and Australia, at the center of the world's food supply chains, with sustainable agriculture and creative solutions to meet growing industrial and consumer demand.



CHS Inc Company

Establishment: 1931

Headquarters: United States of America



CHS Inc is ranked among the top U.S.-based farmer-owned cooperatives with businesses in the agribusiness, energy, and food industries. It serves farmers, ranchers, and cooperatives through a diversified portfolio of crop nutrients, crop protection, grains, oilseeds, and renewable fuels. It has operations from agronomy, grain and processing trading, energy distribution, and support services. CHS also operates refining and pipeline petroleum facilities and manufactures refined fuels, propane, lubricants, and renewable energy products. With domestic and international outreach, CHS maintains world food and energy systems and is anchored in a sound cooperative model based on member value and sustainability.



Nestle SA

Foundation: 1866

Head office: Switzerland



Nestle SA is a multinational food and beverages company with a diversified portfolio consisting of baby food, bottled water, cereals, chocolates, coffee, culinary products, dairy, ice cream, vegetarian foods, and pet nutrition products. Its consumer brands are popular and include Nescafe, Nespresso, Kit Kat, Maggi, Milo, Purina, and Perrier. Nestle operates in over 180 countries, and its offerings reach consumers in Asia, Oceania, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Nestle's focus on nutrition, health, and wellness finds it keeping up with innovation and extending the portfolio of its products to respond to evolving consumer demands such as plant-based and functional foods.



McCormick & Co. Inc Ginger Product Launches



Aug. 2025, McCormick is reinventing the spirit of the season with a new lineup of eight special-edition Finishing Sugars. The returning and new seasonal sugars bring instant taste and holiday sparkle to go-to warm-weather fall favorites and winter treats. Coming soon, these Finishing Sugars are ideal for sprinkling over fall baked treats or adding a touch to hot drinks as the weather cools down.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Revenue Analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

Olam International Limited Company

CHS Inc

Nestle SA

McCormick & Co. Inc

SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC

The Canadian Ginger Co

The Ginger People

Monterey Bay Spice Co

Sino Nature International Co Ltd

Yummy Food Industrial Group

Capital Foods Ltd

Organic Mountain Flavor Pvt. Ltd.

Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co., Ltd.

Global Ginger Market

Historical Trends

Forecast Analysis

Company Analysis



Overview

Company History and Mission

Business Model and Operations

Workforce

Key Persons

Executive Leadership

Operational Management

Division Leaders

Board Composition

Recent Development & Strategies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Investments

Sustainability Analysis

Renewable Energy Adoption

Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

Product Analysis

Product Profile

Quality Standards

Product Pipeline

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5br5b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment