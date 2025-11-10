Vredestein Tires Celebrates 1980s and 1990s Automotive Culture at RADwood SoCal

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vredestein Tires, the iconic European Tire brand from Apollo Tyres Ltd, known for its period-correct fitments combined with a full array of tires for today’s vehicles, celebrated the spirit of 1980s and 1990s automotive culture at this year’s RADwood SoCal. The brand showcased a fleet of era-defining vehicles, all fitted with period-correct Vredestein tires.

The centerpiece of the Vredestein display was a 1985 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet sporting Hitracs from Vredestein. This pristine example is currently on loan from the Petersen Automotive Museum and will be given away as part of a sweepstakes later in November.

To highlight the brand’s range and versatility, Vredestein also equipped the vehicles of several Los Angeles–area automotive influencers, Abraham Ruffei (@idriveclassics), Armagan Sezenol (@socal210), and Steve Ellis (@getbtw), giving them the opportunity to display their cars at the show. The lineup included an R34 Nissan Skyline, a Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and a Mercedes-Benz E320 Cabriolet, each representing a distinct era and style of motoring.

“Vredestein Tires is a proud supporter of RADwood and this nostalgic era of automobiles,” said Art Cervantes, Founder of RADwood. “They love helping vehicle owners across the country find those hard-to-source, period-correct sizes that complement their full array of tire styles. Each tire delivers performance, a premium driving experience, and is aesthetically appropriate for modern classics. It’s a brand for people who love cars and see driving as an experience.”

Guests dressed in retro-inspired fashion enjoyed nostalgic music while exploring vehicles from their youth, all connected by Vredestein’s distinctive craftsmanship and design.

The complete Vredestein corral featured:

1994 Mercedes-Benz E320 Cabriolet, on Hypertrac tires

1982 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, on Vredestein Pinza AT tires

1998 Nissan R34 Skyline, on Hypertrac tires

1986 Land Rover Defender, on Vredestein Pinza AT tires

1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager Expresso, on Hypertrac tires

1985 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet, on Hitrac tires

1986 DINAN 635CSI, on Hypertrac tires

1987 BMW 325, on Sprint+ tires

Vredestein is ranked in the top 3 on Consumer Reports and is available nationwide through Tire Rack and local tire retailers. For more information, visit https://www.vredestein.com/.

About Vredestein Tires

Founded in 1908 in the Netherlands, Vredestein Tires began by producing bicycle tires before expanding into passenger car tires. The brand has built its reputation on craftsmanship, innovation, and a distinct European design sensibility. Over the decades, Vredestein has led advancements in tire technology, from early breakthroughs like the steel-belted radial to today’s premium all-season and performance lines that balance grip, comfort, and visual appeal. Each tire reflects the brand’s commitment to precision, performance, and driving pleasure.

About Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Apollo Tyres Ltd. is a leading international tire manufacturer with multiple production facilities in India and one each in the Netherlands and Hungary. The company markets products under two global brands, Apollo and Vredestein, and serves customers in more than 100 countries through a wide network of branded, exclusive, and multi-product outlets.

