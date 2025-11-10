Global Wound Dressings Market Set to Reach USD 15.87 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wound dressings market, valued at US$10.95 billion in 2024, stood at US$11.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$15.87 billion by the end of the period. This growth reflects rising rates of traumatic injuries, chronic conditions, and age-related wound complications, alongside expanding government support for improved care delivery and reimbursement.

Wound dressings are essential in promoting healing, reducing infection risk, and supporting recovery across surgical, traumatic, chronic, and burn wounds. As healthcare systems worldwide prioritize efficiency and outcomes, advanced wound dressings are increasingly adopted due to their effectiveness in reducing dressing change frequency, lowering labor costs, and improving patient comfort and recovery timelines.

Market Drivers: Increasing Traumatic and Surgical Wounds

Traumatic injuries remain a significant driver of demand. The World Health Organization reports 1.3 million deaths and up to 50 million non-fatal injuries caused by road traffic accidents each year, with motorcyclists and pedestrians most affected. Similarly, the International Labor Organization notes more than 270 million workplace injuries annually, requiring effective wound care management. These trends are most pronounced in the US, China, and India, where aging populations and increased surgical procedures further expand market need.

Cost Barriers: High Price of Advanced Dressings in Developing Regions

Despite clinical benefits, adoption of advanced wound dressings is limited in cost-sensitive markets. Basic dressings average USD 3–4, while bioengineered options can reach USD 80 per 50 cm², creating barriers in regions across Asia Pacific and other developing markets. With 60% of U.S. adults managing at least one chronic condition and chronic diseases accounting for USD 3.7 trillion in annual healthcare spending, cost-efficiency remains a central purchasing factor.

However, long-term value assessments show reduced dressing change frequency (every 1–3 days vs. multiple daily changes) may yield cost savings over time. Rising healthcare expenditure and education are expected to gradually shift adoption trends.

Growth Opportunities: Emerging Markets and Technological Innovation

Asia Pacific and Latin America represent major expansion opportunities due to rapid population aging, increasing surgical volumes, and strengthening healthcare infrastructure. The elderly population in less-developed nations is projected to grow 140% between 2006 and 2030, highlighting long-term demand for wound care solutions.

Innovation is accelerating as manufacturers introduce dressings with antimicrobial coatings, oxygen-release technology, smart sensors for real-time monitoring, and bioactive regenerative components. These advances support shifts toward outpatient care, home-based recovery, and telehealth-enabled wound management.

Industry Challenge: Shortage of Trained Wound Care Professionals

In many developing and rural healthcare markets, limited professional training hinders adoption of advanced wound care techniques. Addressing this gap will require strategic investment in clinical education and workforce development to ensure consistent quality and improved patient outcomes.

Market Landscape and Leading Segments

By Type: Advanced wound dressings held the largest share in 2024, driven by rising cases of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers.

By Wound Type: Surgical and traumatic wounds led the market due to higher surgical volume and increased infection prevention needs.

By End User: Hospitals, ASCs, and clinics accounted for the largest share, supported by reimbursement availability and access to trained personnel.

Regional Insights: Europe led the market in 2024, while Asia Pacific is forecast to record the fastest growth rate.

Key Market Participants

Major players include Solventum (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), Cardinal Health (US), Mölnlycke AB (Sweden), Convatec Group PLC (UK), Coloplast Group (Denmark), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), B. Braun SE (Germany), Essity Aktiebolag (Sweden), Owens & Minor (US), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), and others. The top five companies collectively account for approximately 40–45% of global market share.

Recent strategic activity includes:

Product Launch: Convatec introduced Convafoam in January 2023 for versatile wound management.

Expansion: Smith+Nephew invested in a new R&D and manufacturing facility in Hull, UK (June 2022).

Acquisition: Owens & Minor acquired Rotech Healthcare for USD 1.36 billion in July 2024, strengthening home-based care capabilities.

Collaboration: Cardinal Health partnered with Signify Health in 2023 to enhance in-home clinical services.

