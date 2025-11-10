United States Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market Analysis Report 2025: A $77.54 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by a Surge in Demand for GLP-1 Therapies

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market was valued at USD 56.68 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 77.54 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.56%

Peptide therapeutics are short chains of amino acids that mimic natural biological processes, making them highly specific and potent in treating a wide range of chronic and complex conditions. These therapies are now widely available through retail pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and direct-to-patient distribution channels.







Market growth is primarily fueled by the rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, metabolic disorders, hormonal deficiencies, and autoimmune conditions areas where peptide-based drugs have shown high efficacy and safety. However, the market does face certain challenges, including the high cost of peptide drugs, cold chain storage requirements, and the complexity of large-scale peptide synthesis. These factors can limit affordability and access in some segments of the population, particularly where insurance coverage is limited.



Key Market Drivers

Growth in Healthcare Industry



In 2023, U.S. healthcare spending rose by 7.5%, reaching USD 4.9 trillion, or roughly USD 14,570 per capita. This expenditure accounted for 17.6% of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The ongoing expansion of the U.S. healthcare industry is a key driver accelerating the growth of the peptide therapeutics market, particularly on the retail side. As healthcare spending increases and access to outpatient and pharmacy-based treatments improves, there is growing demand for effective, targeted therapies that can be administered outside of hospital settings.



According to the Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 129 million Americans live with at least one major chronic condition. Notably, five of the top ten leading causes of death are either preventable or closely associated with treatable chronic diseases. Peptide-based drugs, known for their high specificity, low toxicity, and strong efficacy profiles, are increasingly being prescribed for chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and metabolic disorders areas with rising prevalence across the country. Furthermore, advancements in drug formulation and delivery technologies have enhanced the stability and convenience of peptide therapeutics, making them more suitable for retail distribution.



Key Market Challenges

Manufacturing and Stability Issues



Manufacturing and stability issues present significant challenges to the United States Peptide Therapeutics Market on the retail side. Peptide drugs are inherently complex molecules that require precise synthesis processes, often involving multiple steps to ensure purity and biological activity. The intricate nature of peptide manufacturing results in high production costs and longer lead times, which can limit the scalability and affordability of these therapies.



In addition to manufacturing complexities, peptide therapeutics are sensitive to environmental conditions such as temperature, pH, and light exposure. Maintaining their stability throughout the supply chain from production to retail distribution and ultimately patient use requires stringent cold chain logistics and specialized storage conditions. Any deviation can lead to degradation, reduced efficacy, or safety concerns, impacting patient outcomes and increasing the risk of product recalls.



Key Market Trends

Surge in Demand for GLP-1 Therapies



The United States peptide therapeutics market, particularly on the retail side, is witnessing a significant surge in demand for GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) therapies. This trend is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes and obesity, conditions for which GLP-1 receptor agonists have demonstrated considerable clinical efficacy. Over 38 million Americans approximately one in ten, are affected by diabetes, with 90% to 95% diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. While type 2 diabetes primarily develops in individuals aged 45 and older, its prevalence is increasingly rising among children, adolescents, and young adults.



GLP-1 therapies have gained substantial traction due to their ability to regulate blood glucose levels, promote weight loss, and improve cardiovascular outcomes. As healthcare providers increasingly adopt these peptide-based treatments, retail pharmacies and specialty outlets are experiencing heightened consumer interest and prescription volumes. The rising demand is also fueled by advancements in formulation technologies, leading to more patient-friendly delivery systems such as once-weekly injections, which enhance adherence and overall patient outcomes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $56.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $77.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered United States



Report Scope

Key Market Players

CVS Health

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Walmart Pharmacy

Rite Aid Corp

The Kroger Co.

Albertsons

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Meijer, Inc.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Lemonaid Health, Inc.

United States Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market, By Type:

Innovative (Branded) Peptides

Biosimilar Peptides

Generic Peptides

Others

United States Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market, By Indication:

Type 2 Diabetes

Obesity/Weight Management

Neuroendocrine Tumors

Acromegaly

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Others

United States Peptide Therapeutics (Retail Side) Market, By Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

