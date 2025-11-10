India $91.28 Mn Chemotherapy at Home Service Market Analysis, Competition, Opportunities & Forecasts, 2030F

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Chemotherapy at Home Service Market, By Region, By Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The India Chemotherapy at Home Service Market was valued at USD 51.23 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 91.28 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.21%.

The chemotherapy at home service market in India is experiencing growing momentum, driven by the rising demand for patient-centric, convenient, and cost-effective cancer care. Traditionally administered in hospital settings, chemotherapy is now increasingly being delivered at home, especially in urban areas, where healthcare infrastructure is evolving and patients are seeking personalized care.

The shift is largely influenced by the increasing incidence of cancer in India, the high cost of prolonged hospital stays, and the emotional and physical toll of frequent hospital visits on patients and their families. Home-based chemotherapy offers several advantages including reduced risk of hospital-acquired infections, greater comfort, and the psychological benefit of receiving treatment in a familiar environment. For instance, in September 2024, AIIMS Jammu launched a dedicated chemotherapy facility to provide cancer treatment to patients in the region. The center was equipped with advanced medical infrastructure and aimed to deliver accessible, high-quality oncology care. This initiative marked a significant step toward improving cancer services in Jammu, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for essential chemotherapy sessions.

It also allows patients to maintain a sense of normalcy in their daily routines. Healthcare providers and start-ups offering such services are ensuring that these treatments are administered by trained oncology nurses under the supervision of oncologists, with robust protocols for safety and emergency care.

Technological advancements in remote monitoring, coupled with digital health platforms, have also enhanced the feasibility of delivering complex treatments like chemotherapy at home. The model appeals particularly to elderly patients, those with mobility challenges, and individuals living in metro cities with access to specialized healthcare providers. While the concept is still gaining acceptance, the growth of home healthcare services and greater awareness around cancer management are accelerating its adoption. Challenges such as limited access in rural areas and the need for stringent quality control remain, but the overall outlook for India's chemotherapy at home service market is promising.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Cancer Incidence

The rising incidence of cancer in India is one of the most significant factors shaping the growth of the chemotherapy at home service market. Between 2012 and 2022, India's population grew by 11.2%, while cancer incidence surged by 36%. The number of cancer cases rose from 1.01 million in 2012 to 1.38 million in 2022. This sharp rise highlighted the growing cancer burden in the country, outpacing population growth and stressing healthcare resources.

India is witnessing a steady increase in cancer cases across urban and rural regions, with common types including breast, lung, colorectal, cervical, and oral cancers. This upward trend is attributed to several factors such as aging population, sedentary lifestyles, tobacco use, pollution, and dietary changes. As the number of cancer diagnoses climbs, so does the demand for timely, continuous, and accessible treatment options. Hospitals and oncology centers in major Indian cities often face resource constraints due to high patient volumes. This leads to long waiting periods, overburdened facilities, and logistical challenges for patients who must travel frequently for chemotherapy sessions. These difficulties are especially taxing for elderly patients or those suffering from advanced stages of cancer who require a more supportive and less stressful environment for treatment.

In this context, home-based chemotherapy is emerging as a valuable solution. With cancer becoming more prevalent, patients are seeking care models that align with their physical comfort and emotional well-being. Receiving chemotherapy at home allows patients to undergo treatment in familiar surroundings, supported by family members, while minimizing exposure to hospital-acquired infections.

This approach is particularly appealing in densely populated cities where commuting is time-consuming and physically demanding for ill patients. The growing cancer burden is also pushing healthcare providers and policymakers to innovate and decentralize care delivery. Chemotherapy at home addresses the need for personalized oncology services while helping decongest hospital infrastructure. As cancer continues to rise as a public health concern, home-based treatment models will likely become a core component of India's cancer care strategy, especially as awareness grows and clinical protocols for home administration become more standardized and trusted.

Key Market Challenges

Insurance and Reimbursement Issues

Insurance and reimbursement challenges are key obstacles in the growth of the chemotherapy at home service market in India. Most health insurance policies in the country are designed around traditional hospital-based care and do not comprehensively cover home-based medical treatments, including chemotherapy. This leaves a significant financial burden on patients who opt for receiving care in the comfort of their homes. While some progressive insurance providers have started offering limited coverage for home healthcare, the inclusion of oncology-specific services remains inconsistent. Many policies only reimburse for hospitalization expenses, excluding chemotherapy administered outside a clinical setting. Patients must often pay out-of-pocket for drugs, nursing services, and medical supervision, making home chemotherapy unaffordable for a large section of the population.

The absence of clear guidelines and standardized billing codes for home chemotherapy further complicates the reimbursement process. Insurers are hesitant to approve claims without structured documentation and clinical protocols, which are still evolving in the home healthcare sector. This uncertainty discourages both patients and providers from fully adopting the home-based model. From a provider's perspective, lack of insurance support makes it difficult to scale services or invest in training, logistics, and technology. Without financial backing, home healthcare companies face limitations in expanding beyond affluent, self-paying urban patients.

To enable broader access and equitable cancer care, there is a growing need for policy reforms. Including home chemotherapy under standard health insurance plans and developing reimbursement frameworks can drive greater adoption, reduce costs for patients, and support the long-term sustainability of home-based oncology services in India.

Key Market Trends

Growing Preference for Home-Based Care

There is a growing preference for home-based care among cancer patients in India, which is significantly impacting the chemotherapy at home service market. This shift is driven by a desire for comfort, privacy, and convenience during one of the most challenging phases of medical treatment. Patients undergoing chemotherapy often face physical fatigue, emotional distress, and logistical burdens associated with repeated hospital visits.

Receiving treatment at home allows them to remain in a familiar environment, supported by family members and away from the stress of hospital settings. The COVID-19 pandemic played a key role in accelerating this preference. Fear of exposure to infections and restricted access to hospitals led many patients to explore alternatives to in-clinic treatments. This experience reshaped perceptions about the feasibility and safety of home-based care, especially when managed by trained professionals and monitored remotely by oncologists.

In metropolitan cities, where traffic congestion and long travel times add to the discomfort of frequent hospital visits, home chemotherapy offers a practical and time-saving solution. Patients can maintain their daily routines to some extent, which helps improve emotional well-being and treatment adherence. The growing preference is also influenced by the aging population and rise of nuclear families, where elderly patients often require personalized care. Families are seeking solutions that allow for quality medical support without compromising on comfort and emotional security. As awareness increases and home healthcare providers continue to professionalize their services, the preference for chemotherapy at home is expected to strengthen. This trend reflects a broader movement toward patient-centric cancer care in India.

