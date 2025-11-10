US Live Biotherapeutics Market Research 2025, Competitive Analysis of Arrant Bio, 4D Pharma, Cerbios, Biose, Assembly Biosciences, Wacker Chemie, Quay Pharmaceuticals, NIZO, Lonza, Inpac Probiotics

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Live Biotherapeutics Market, By Region, By Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Live Biotherapeutics Market was valued at USD 44.64 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 97.91 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.96%

The United States live biotherapeutics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in microbiome research and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Innovations in microbiome-based therapies are expanding treatment options for conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, C. difficile infections, and metabolic disorders. The U.S. leads in this sector, with a substantial number of clinical-stage microbiome companies and a supportive regulatory environment. The FDA has established frameworks that facilitate the development and approval of live biotherapeutic products (LBPs), providing clarity for developers and accelerating clinical development pathways.







Key trends shaping the market include the integration of artificial intelligence in biotechnology, which enhances the development of microbiome-based therapeutics. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) are playing a crucial role in scaling these therapies, from strain development to commercial manufacturing. This growth is supported by rising chronic disease prevalence, advancements in microbiome research, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and growing investments in R&D.



Despite the promising outlook, the market faces challenges such as prolonged regulatory approval processes and complex legal frameworks. The lack of standardized guidelines for production, quality control, and safety assessment complicates the assurance of product consistency and reliability. These challenges hinder the progress of live biotherapeutic products, necessitating ongoing innovation and technological advancements to overcome these barriers.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a primary market driver for the United States Live Biotherapeutics market. Conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diabetes, obesity, and certain autoimmune and metabolic disorders are reaching epidemic proportions, creating a substantial and expanding patient population.



This growth is quantifiable; data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that as of 2023, six in ten adults in the U.S. live with a chronic disease, and four in ten have two or more. The National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) data reveals that in 2022, 11.3% of U.S. adults had been diagnosed with IBD, representing millions of potential patients. This surge creates a population actively seeking effective, long-term management solutions beyond conventional pharmaceuticals, which often provide symptomatic relief with significant side effects or diminishing efficacy.



The limitations of traditional therapies, including antibiotics and immunosuppressants, have exposed a critical unmet medical need for novel treatment modalities that address the underlying pathophysiology of these complex conditions. Scientific research has fundamentally established a strong link between gut microbiome dysbiosis and the pathogenesis of numerous chronic illnesses. This understanding positions Live Biotherapeutics, defined biological products containing live organisms, as a targeted therapeutic strategy.



For a patient population weary of treatments that merely manage symptoms, the potential of these products to restore natural gut function and modify the disease course offers a compelling value proposition. This driver is amplified by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating the efficacy of these microbial interventions, encouraging greater investment from pharmaceutical companies and fostering acceptance within the medical community. The escalating healthcare burden, underscored by CDC reports that chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability and account for the majority of the nation's USD 4.5 trillion in annual health care costs, further incentivizes the development of these innovative, potentially curative therapies.



Key Market Challenges

Regulatory Uncertainty and Evolving Guidelines



Regulatory uncertainty remains one of the major challenges for the United States Live Biotherapeutics Market. As live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) involve novel and diverse microbial strains, regulators are faced with challenges in establishing clear guidelines. The evolving nature of these regulations can create significant obstacles for manufacturers, as compliance requirements may change or remain unclear, leading to delays in product approvals. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA, EMA, and other global authorities are still developing frameworks to address the unique characteristics of live biotherapeutics, which often do not fit within traditional pharmaceutical regulations.



These evolving guidelines can result in extended approval timelines and increased costs for companies attempting to bring innovative therapies to market. Additionally, the global nature of the market requires adherence to multiple regulatory standards, complicating the approval process for manufacturers who wish to introduce their products in various regions. The lack of harmonization between different regulatory bodies adds a layer of complexity for businesses, leading to higher operational costs and uncertain market entry strategies. Companies must continually monitor regulatory changes and adapt their strategies accordingly, which can be resource-intensive and slow down market growth.



Key Market Trends

Rising Interest in Microbiome-Based Therapeutics



The growing interest in microbiome-based therapeutics is significantly impacting the United States Live Biotherapeutics Market. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies have increasingly turned their attention to the human microbiome for its therapeutic potential, recognizing its role in numerous physiological processes, including immune response, metabolism, and disease prevention. As the understanding of the microbiome's influence on health deepens, it is becoming a focal point for the development of innovative treatments for a wide range of diseases, including autoimmune disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, and even cancer. This shift in focus is driving the demand for live biotherapeutic products that are designed to modulate or restore the balance of microbiota.



The increasing number of microbiome-related clinical trials further highlights this trend. Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA and EMA, are establishing frameworks for approving microbiome-based therapies, making it more feasible for companies to bring their microbiome-related products to market. As the field continues to evolve, there is growing interest in the development of personalized microbiome therapies, tailored to individuals' unique microbiota profiles.

This level of personalization is enhancing the market's potential by opening avenues for more effective treatments. The rising interest in microbiome-based therapeutics is also being bolstered by advancements in sequencing technology, which allows for more precise identification of beneficial microorganisms that can be used for therapeutic purposes. This trend is expected to continue expanding the market for live biotherapeutics and microbial contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $44.64 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $97.91 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered United States



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Arrant Bio

4D Pharma

Cerbios

Biose Industrie

Assembly Biosciences, Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Quay Pharmaceuticals

NIZO

Lonza

Inpac Probiotics

United States Live Biotherapeutics Market, By Application:

C.difficle

Crohns Disease

IBS

Diabetes

Others

United States Live Biotherapeutics Market, By Product:

APIs

FDFs

United States Live Biotherapeutics Market, By Type of Formulation:

Solid Formulations

Oral Liquids

Injectables

Others

United States Live Biotherapeutics Market, By Scale of Operation:

Preclinical Scale Operations

Clinical Scale Operations

Commercial Scale Operations

United States Live Biotherapeutics Market, By Region:

North-East

Mid-West

West

South

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khubyb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment