Dime Continues Partnership with Community Development of Long Island

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced that Dime is continuing its partnership with Community Development of Long Island (“CDLI”). CDLI is a not-for-profit organization that provides Long Island families with affordable housing, financial health, and wealth aspirations through education, home repair, and guidance.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

