Willis announces new Global Head of Claims Strategy & Execution

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the appointment of Louie Clarke as Global Head of Claims Strategy & Execution within the company’s Risk & Broking business.

In this new role, Clarke will be integral to the ongoing evolution and implementation of Willis’ broad array of claims services and solutions for clients across all geographies and specialties.

Based in London, he will join the Global Claims Leadership Team, and will report to Neil Harrison, Global Head of Claims.

“We are delighted to welcome Louie to Willis. This appointment is the latest example of our commitment to claims, a key part of the overall Willis proposition for clients and markets. As we differentiate through specialization, outcomes and service standards, our focus on attracting talent of this caliber to supplement the outstanding professionals already working on behalf of our clients will continue,” said Harrison.

Prior to joining WTW, Clarke served in claims leadership roles at Aon.

