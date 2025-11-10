CMI Level 3 Award in Principles of Management and Leadership (Online Course: December 17, 2025)

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CMI Level 3 Award in Principles of Management and Leadership (December 17, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's fast-paced business environment, effective management and leadership skills are essential for driving success and achieving organisational goals. The CMI Level 3 Award in Principles of Management and Leadership offered by ACUDEMY is designed to empower aspiring and first-line managers with the practical skills and knowledge needed to lead with confidence and efficiency.

This course provides an introduction to key management concepts, including team leadership, effective communication, and decision-making. As a self-paced e-learning programme, it offers the flexibility to study at your convenience while benefiting from CMI's internationally recognised accreditation.

Course Delivery - All Levels

The course is a self-study course. It is delivered via an online Virtual Learning Environment (VLE)

All course materials are available online

Upon completion, you will receive your CMI Qualification.

This program puts aspiring and early-career managers on a guided development pathway to becoming fully-fledged Chartered Manager. This qualification aligns with CMI Professional Standards and the Apprenticeship Standards for the Team Leader/Supervisor ST0384/01.

Why Choose This Course?

CMI Accreditation: Gain a recognised qualification from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), enhancing your professional credentials.

Flexible Learning: Study at your own pace with a self-paced e-learning format designed to fit around your schedule.

Expert Resources: Access high-quality materials and guidance designed by industry experts.

Career Advancement: Develop the leadership and management skills necessary to progress in your career.

Global Recognition: Earn a qualification valued by employers worldwide.

What are the Course Entry Requirements?

To enroll in this course, you should be at least 18 years old and have a good understanding of the English language and writing. It is also beneficial if you are currently working in an organization or have previous experience in one, so that you can apply your skills and knowledge.

What are the Course Completion Requirements?

To complete this course, you will be marked on an assignment for each unit you study. Learners must complete any combination to a minimum of 40 Total Unit Time (TUT) hours, 4 credits to achieve this qualification.

What is provided with the course?

Course Material

Aftercare Course Support

Who Should Attend:

These qualifications are aimed at practising or aspiring managers who will supervise or manage a team to achieve clearly defined outcomes. They will set and monitor goals and objectives by providing instruction, direction, and guidance.

Day-to-day operational and project activities are a key part of their role.

The qualifications have been designed for practising or aspiring managers in roles such as:

Team Leader

Supervisor

Project Officer

Shift Manager

Foreperson

Key Topics Covered:

Compulsory units for CMI Level 3:

CMI 330: Principles of Management and Leadership (8 credits)

Course Assessment: All Levels

Completion of an assignment for each unit

No examinations

Study Support: All Levels

Upon registration, Students are allocated a UK-based Tutor to provide support and assistance throughout the course and completion of assignments.

This course can be completed in 2 - 3 months, as long as you are prepared to work with our trainers and meet the course requirements.

Within the offering, this will give you the following access:

CMI Registration

CMI Official Examination and Certification

Access to the Online Platform and Resources

Required Study Time - All Levels

6 weeks per unit

You will be given a timetable to follow

