CMI Level 5 Certificate in Management and Leadership (Online Course: December 18, 2025)

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CMI Level 5 Certificate in Management and Leadership (December 18, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Leadership and Management Level 5 Certificate is ideal for anyone who wants to achieve personal growth. It is designed to help you understand yourself; your own values, what motivates you and how to effectively communicate with your colleagues and team members.

Who Should Attend:

Middle Managers, potential middle managers and senior managers/business owners who want to consolidate their understanding of leadership and management good practice and gain formal recognition of their leadership and management abilities from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) the only worldwide Chartered leadership and management professional body.

Course Delivery: All Levels

The course is a self-study course. It is delivered via an online Virtual Learning Environment (VLE)

All course materials are available online

Upon successful completion of their qualification, learners are able to progress to further learning within the suite of Level 5 Qualifications in Management and Leadership - i.e. completing an Award and topping-up to Certificate or Diploma.

Learners may also wish to further their ongoing personal and professional development by accessing other CMI qualifications, such as the CMI Level 6 Qualifications in Management and Leadership with the goal of becoming a Chartered Manager.

What are the Course Entry Requirements?

To enrol in this course, you should be at least 18 years old and have a good understanding of the English language and writing. It is also beneficial if you are currently working in an organization or have previous experience in one, so that you can apply your skills and knowledge.

What are the Course Completion Requirements?

Learners must complete any combination of units to a minimum of 130 TUT hours, 13 credits to achieve this qualification. There is a barred combination of units - learners taking 502 cannot select 503, 505 or 511, and learners taking 526 cannot select 501 or 502. Learners cannot select unit 608 as part of this qualification.

What is provided with the Course?

Course Material

Aftercare Course Support

Learners who are aspiring to a management role may progress to the job roles such as:

Operations Manager

Divisional Manager

Departmental Manager

Regional Manager

Specialist Manager

Key Topics Covered:

Certificate Units for CMI Level 5 (Mandatory):

Unit 501: Principles of Management & Leadership in an Organisational Context (7 credits)

Certificate Units for CMI Level 5 (Elective):

(Choose 1 from the following electives.)

Unit 502: Developing, Managing and Leading Individuals and Teams to Achieve Success (6 credits)

Unit 515: Creating and Delivering Operational Plans (6 credits)

Unit 520: Financial Management (6 credits)

Course Assessment: All Levels

Completion of an assignment for each unit

No examinations

Study Support: All Levels

Upon registration, Students are allocated a UK-based Tutor to provide support and assistance throughout the course and completion of assignments.

Required Study Time

6-9 weeks per unit

You will be given a timetable to follow

Within our offering, this will give you the following access:

CMI Registration

CMI Official Examination and Certification

Access to the Online Platform and Resources

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iipaq3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.