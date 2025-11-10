NAR Honors 2025 Good Neighbor Awards Winners for Extraordinary Community Impact

Chicago, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of REALTORS® proudly unveiled the five winners of the 2025 Good Neighbor Awards today. Celebrating its 26th year, these distinguished awards spotlight NAR members who make extraordinary differences in their communities through volunteer work by giving time, money, energy and expertise to uplift people.

The 2025 Good Neighbor Awards winners are as follows:

Each of the five winners – selected by a multistage, criteria-based judging process – will be awarded a $10,000 grant for their charity.

“This year’s Good Neighbor Awards winners exemplify the very best of the real estate profession,” said NAR President Kevin Sears. “Through their compassion, leadership, and hands-on service, they’re transforming lives and showing that our impact extends far beyond helping people buy and sell homes. We’re incredibly proud to honor these members for their lasting contributions to their communities.”

More about each winner:

Cindy Bradley – Sacred Ground Hospice House

After the death of her husband, Cindy Bradley turned her personal loss into a gift for families who are facing end-of-life care. She founded and funded the only hospice center in her area, and in four years it has cared for nearly 800 patients who spent their last days in a compassionate, comfortable home environment. View media kit for Cindy Bradley.

Kim Clifton – Tierra Antigua Hope Foundation

Kim Clifton’s mission is to help people living at or below the poverty line, especially when it means keeping families together. Working in partnership with child welfare programs, she responds to immediate needs for critical items like car seats, cribs and beds, which are required to place children with family members instead of foster care. She also supports teens graduating from the foster system at age 18. View media kit for Kim Clifton.

Ken Larson – Northern Lights Foundation

Ken Larson has rallied the Duluth community to ensure that families and children feel supported during their darkest days. His foundation, which honors the memory of the daughter he lost as a newborn, has provided grants to more than 300 families with a child facing a life-threatening illness. View media kit for Ken Larson.

Ray Manzoni – ALS Ride For Life

Ray Manzoni has been a champion for ALS patients and their families since 1998, when he decided to support a friend who had been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease. Since then, Manzoni has helped raise millions and has advocated for patient services like respite care, specialized vans, and home renovations to accommodate wheelchairs. View media kit for Ray Manzoni.

JacQuan Winters – Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation

JacQuan Winters launched his nonprofit after the heartbreaking loss of his 11-year-old sister to suicide. His foundation is the only organization in West Alabama focused solely on youth mental health and suicide prevention. He has authored children's books and visited hundreds of classrooms to teach coping skills and resilience. The foundation’s outreach programs have reached 20,000 children. View media kit for JacQuan Winters.

In addition to the winners, the following finalists have been recognized as Good Neighbor Awards honorable mentions and will each receive $2,500 grants for their charity:

NAR’s Good Neighbor Awards program is sponsored by Realtor.com®. In October, the public was invited to vote for their favorite of the 10 finalists. The top three vote-getters all received additional donations for their charities. The following Good Neighbors have been named as this year’s Web Choice Favorites:

Stacey Ruwe, who will receive an additional $2,500 bonus donation for Homeless Prevention Partners.

Scott Matthias, who will receive an additional $1,250 bonus donation for Knock Knock Angels Colorado.

Brian Boven, who will receive an additional $1,250 bonus donation for Homes Giving Hope.

“These awards powerfully highlight the unwavering dedication of agents who are REALTORS® to uplift lives and strengthen communities, and it’s why Realtor.com® remains a proud, enduring sponsor,” said Mickey Neuberger, chief marketing officer of Realtor.com®. “Congratulations to all the winners, finalists, and Web Choice Favorites, whose incredible efforts motivate us all to make a significant difference.”

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc.

