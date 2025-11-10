HFMA report: Healthcare C-suite executives feel underprepared for the future, especially when it comes to AI deployment

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the current environment of unsustainable costs and rapid technological advancement, top U.S. health system leaders say old ways of doing business in healthcare are no longer viable, according to “The C-suite of the Future,” the latest report from the award-winning editorial team at the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

Even so, an HFMA survey of C-level executives found them feeling underprepared for current and coming challenges ranging from AI deployment to cost containment. Other key insights from the report include:

New skill sets : Leaders identified innovation/technology, payer relations and digital technology as the top three news skills the C-suite will need for the future.

: Leaders identified innovation/technology, payer relations and digital technology as the top three news skills the C-suite will need for the future. New C-suite roles : Survey respondents chose Chief AI Innovation Officer as the most important new role for the C-suite of the future.

: Survey respondents chose Chief AI Innovation Officer as the most important new role for the C-suite of the future. Growing roles: While many C-suites have a Chief Information/Technology Officer, this role will grow in importance, according to the survey.



In a fast-paced environment, healthcare leaders see the need for strategic and visionary leadership. They also need adaptability and emotional intelligence to help their teams adjust to the speed of change.

“My takeaway is there is strong self-awareness among C-suite leaders of where there is weakness, and that’s driving much closer collaboration and interesting partnerships at the executive level,” said Brad Dennison, HFMA vice president of content. “These leaders are learning they have to work together in ways that weren’t necessary before.”

Top healthcare executives describe the emerging C-suite as interconnected, innovative, data-driven and AI savvy.

“The HFMA survey shows healthcare’s top leaders are mapping a strong future, working together to create a system that focuses on personalized care,” Dennison said. “They know there’s no time to lose.”

Read the full report here. “C-suite of the Future” was made possible with support from healthcare services firm Healthrise.

