D’CENT Launches Multi-Wallet Support to Enhance User-Friendly Experience

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockman PR – November 10, 2025 – D’CENT Wallet, the digital asset management platform developed by IoTrust, has announced the release of its latest app update, v8.1.0, marking another major milestone in its evolution from a simple crypto storage solution into a comprehensive, user-centered Web3 platform.

The update introduces Multi-Wallet Support, empowering users to create, import, and manage multiple wallet accounts within a single app — making digital asset management simpler, more flexible, and more intuitive than ever.

Evolving Beyond “Just a Wallet”

Until now, D’CENT users could register multiple hardware wallets but only one App Wallet at a time. With Multi-Wallet Support, users can now create up to 100 App Wallet accounts, each serving different purposes such as investment, NFTs, testing, or event participation.

Switching between accounts is seamless, giving users full control over how they organize and manage their digital assets all within one secure environment.

The update also supports importing wallets from other apps like MetaMask and Phantom using a 12- or 24-word recovery phrase. This allows users to manage their existing wallet addresses directly within D’CENT, eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps or log in repeatedly.

For easier organization, D’CENT now also supports deleting unused wallets, letting users remove test or inactive accounts anytime for a cleaner, more efficient experience.



Lowering Barriers and Expanding Utility

The GasPass program, launched earlier this year, continues to play a central role in D’CENT’s mission to make blockchain more accessible. By covering gas fees on networks such as Ethereum, Base, and Solana, GasPass enables users to send transactions and interact with decentralized apps without worrying about network fees or holding native tokens.

D’CENT has also introduced initiatives like Tap That Drop, a campaign series that rewards users through collaborations with leading blockchain projects. The program’s first season concludes with a major airdrop event, underscoring D’CENT’s commitment to creating value and engagement beyond asset storage.

As part of this mission to make Web3 more inclusive, D’CENT is also running a limited-time campaign until November 19. Customers who purchase a D’CENT Biometric Wallet through their official website will receive a $10 GasPass, automatically applied to eligible buyers. This initiative expands the reach of GasPass and encourages new users to experience D’CENT’s seamless, fee-free transactions from day one.

Building the Future of User-Centered Wallets

With these innovations, D’CENT continues to redefine what a crypto wallet can be — from a static storage tool to a dynamic, all-in-one management platform that bridges security, convenience, and usability.

“Our vision is to build a wallet that grows with our users,” said Sangsu Baek, CEO of IoTrust. “D’CENT is no longer just a place to store your assets — it’s becoming a living platform for managing and experiencing everything Web3 has to offer. Multi-Wallet Support and GasPass are key steps toward that goal.”

D’CENT is evolving beyond storage.

Discover a smarter, safer, and more flexible way to manage your digital assets.

Update to D’CENT App v8.1.0 now: https://dcentwallet.com

About D’CENT Wallet

Founded in 2018, D’CENT Wallet, developed by IoTrust, is the world’s first biometric hardware cryptocurrency wallet, combining hardware-grade security with an intuitive mobile app experience. Supporting a wide range of cryptocurrencies, D’CENT offers portfolio management, on-chain insights, and integrated investment tools, delivering a complete user journey from secure storage to yield generation.

