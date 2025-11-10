Epiq Announces Strategic Realignment With Sale of Business Process Outsourcing Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today the sale of its Global Business Transformation Solutions (Epiq GBTS) division to K2 Services, a leading managed services provider.

“At Epiq, we made a commitment to our clients to never leave them behind when it comes to technology and its application,” said David Dobson, CEO of Epiq. “The sale of Epiq GBTS is a strategic shift as we continue to focus on innovation, expanding our technology portfolio, and delivering even greater impact to our clients across the legal ecosystem.”

Epiq is the most advanced alternative legal service provider in the market and plays a critical role in administering complex legal settlements and helping clients transform how legal outcomes are delivered. With the sale of Epiq GBTS, the company will continue to focus on and invest in services-enabled technology, including proprietary AI solutions and SaaS offerings that advance its mission as a tech-enabled legal solutions provider.

Epiq GBTS partners with organizations to deliver strategic expertise in operational and business services. By leveraging technical knowledge and proven best practices, clients streamline processes, enhance efficiency and refocus resources on core business priorities and high-impact initiatives. Through the outsourcing of key business services — including front, middle and back-office — organizations benefit from increased scalability, centralized operations, improved cost-effectiveness, and standardized service delivery.

Michelle Deichmeister, who previously served as president of Epiq GBTS, has been appointed chief executive officer of K2 Services’ new entity bringing bold vision and deep leadership experience to the company’s next chapter. Under Deichmeister’s guidance, the new entity will continue to evolve as a leading provider of expanded managed services and advanced technology solutions.

“By combining proven expertise, integrated capabilities and a clear go-to-market focus, K2 Services’ new entity will redefine how organizations tackle operational transformation,” said Deichmeister. “This newly formed business will be more than a managed services provider — we’re strategically helping our clients architect the operational backbone of their business.”

Rothschild & Co served as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Epiq. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to K2 Services.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 3,800 people worldwide create meaningful change at www.epiqglobal.com .

About K2 Services

K2 Services, LLC, a leading technology-enabled services provider, specializes in IT managed services, unified support and enterprise technology platforms for the legal industry. Our comprehensive portfolio provides an inclusive enterprise IT function to allow our clients to focus on core business initiatives. Our targeted offerings address specific areas of need including IT hosting and consulting services, 24/7 help desk, network and security operational center support and enterprise application platforms.

We simplify a complex technology ecosystem to help drive user experiences and adoption rates and optimize workflow efficiencies. Our dedicated experts, along with our strategic alliances with leading cloud, software and hardware partners, enable us to deliver unparalleled value and support to our clients.

